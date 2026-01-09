Minneapolis Knows How to Resist This Violence

Over the past year, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents worked their way through Democrat-led cities, Minneapolis residents have been flooding legal observer trainings, handing out 3D-printed ICE whistles, and organizing neighborhood group chats to protect immigrant neighbors. Even staid businesses and schools have seemingly joined the resistance, sending out mass communications on “know your rights” trainings.

Across all of these efforts, there is connective tissue from the unrest of 2020, including demonstrations led by the same groups of clergy leaders and City Council members who supported the initiative to replace the Minneapolis Police Department. In other cases, residents and community leaders who spotlighted the murder of George Floyd are now calling attention to the injustices of ICE. In still others, neighbors are relying on the group chats they had originally created either out of fear that rogue white supremacists were infiltrating their streets or to organize teams to patrol the block and look for fires. Learning from the unrest in 2020, Minneapolis prepared for this fight.

These lessons led witnesses to stream onto the street Wednesday when ICE pulled up in the Central neighborhood of Minneapolis. They blew car horns and whistles, drawing observers out of their homes. Good, driving that morning with her wife, lived in the neighborhood too. This routine everyday resistance was apparent as neighbors began recording on their cellphones and continued to do so even after Good was shot at close range right in front of them.