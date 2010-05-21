Perhaps you thought the place of the Supreme Court is to rule on matters where the application of the law is subject to dispute, and that, therefore, justices hewing to different philosophies would tend to hew to different interpretations of the law. That would make you a “judicial activist.”

Kagan represents the state-of-the-art modern Supreme Court nominee. She has been preparing most of her career for the time when she would have to deny holding any legal opinions, while building deep connections to the Democratic establishment that leave no mystery as to how she will vote. On top of that, she’s young. This increases the chance that the opposing team’s justices will get sick and die before she does. The ultimate nominee would be some kind of child prodigy who graduated from law school at the age of eleven, interned for members of Congress of both parties yet secretly signaled ideological sympathy, and amassed five or six years of experience in the legal system without rendering actual opinions. She would matriculate to the Court in her late teens, thereafter residing in a bacteria-free bubble that would allow her to serve until the age of 106.

So we have a system based upon installing predictable judicial partisans selected on the basis of youth and the ability to plausibly deny having any political orientation. It is a lifetime appointment, which gives justices every incentive to lie during their hearings and no consequences for having done so. On top of this, add the odd fact that most Republican senators and some Democrats are at least putatively committed to the principle that these lifetime appointments, which carry enormous power, should have a lower threshold of passage than almost any other kind of vote.

This odd viewpoint developed as a historical accident. The filibuster was once a rarity used primarily to stop civil rights legislation. It slowly came into more common usage during the 1980s and ’90s. In 2005, Republicans had a majority in the Senate, but not enough to break a filibuster. At this point, they decided that the practice of subjecting judges to a supermajority requirement violated ... something, and they threatened to change the rules unless Democrats agreed never to do so.

During this imbroglio, Republicans declared themselves so passionately against the judicial filibuster that they have had to maintain this position even as they have extended the filibuster to unprecedented heights. Of course, if there’s any kind of Senate vote where a supermajority makes sense, it’s a lifetime judicial appointment. After all, laws can be undone, and executive branch appointments are temporary. Yet the lifetime judicial appointment, absurdly, is the one category of vote where the minority at least putatively endorses straight majority rule.