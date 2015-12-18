Here are seven alternative Christmas movies for your holiday viewing pleasure.

Going home for Christmas? Looking for that perfect holiday film to share with the whole family? Here at the New Republic, we like our Christmas cheer with a little existential dread, so please accept out holiday gift to you: A list of seven offbeat Christmas flicks to get you and your family in that anxious, contemplative mood this season.

1.) L.A. Confidential: Buddy cops bond around a wild office Christmas bash.

2.) Eyes Wide Shut: How zany can this Christmas party get?! Alice and Bill find out in this modern Christmas classic.

3.) Less Than Zero: The best part of college? Coming home to your fam and friends at the holidays.

4.) Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil: It’s every reporter’s dream: go to Savannah to cover a Christmas party, and stay for the crazy Southern hijinks!

5.) Edward Scissorhands: Wow! A special stranger brings snow just in time for Christmas.

6.) The Ice Harvest: Watch a hilarious pair of pals rush to get all their errands done on Christmas Eve.

7.) In Bruges: What’s more romantic than spending Christmas in the quaint Belgian city of Bruges?