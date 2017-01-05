James Sorenson/Getty

The glorious Tucker Carlson comeback no one asked for is now complete.

After Jon Stewart eviscerated him (and Paul Begala) in one of the first viral rants of the 21st century, Carlson—once a rising star in the world of bow-tied conservative media—had a very hard go of things. Here’s Jason Zengerle writing in The New Republic in 2010:

If you’re a journalist, chances are you’ve had some pretty low moments in the last few years, as your industry has imploded all around you. But, in your darkest hours, you were always able to console yourself with one thought: At least I’m not Tucker Carlson.

Carlson left CNN not long after Stewart destroyed his credibility and that of Crossfire, which was canceled shortly thereafter. He went to MSNBC and hosted another show that was canceled after two years. He then went to our nation’s greatest rehabilitation project, Dancing with the Stars, where he somehow failed to be rehabilitated, largely because he only lasted one episode. He then founded The Daily Caller, where he served as editor-in-chief until November of last year. Ostensibly founded as a new online hub of conservative journalism, The Daily Caller almost immediately became known for publishing garbage listicles like 13 Syrian Refugees We’d Take Immediately.”

But now, after only a couple short months filling in for Fox News’s Greta Van Sustren, Carlson is back, and in a huge way. Fox News has given him Megyn Kelly’s coveted 9pm slot. “The dramatic move caps Carlson’s rapid rise at the nation’s top-rated cable channel,” Matt Drudge wrote, recasting the one-time has-been as a rising star.

This is undoubtedly a step down for the network from Kelly, who despite her race-baiting was a genuine star. What they’ll get instead in Carlson is a smarmier and younger (though admittedly less angry) O’Reilly. Though Carlson was once a gifted magazine writer, his TV work is notable only for its profound disingenuousness, as Carlson’s interview of Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca will testify. But the Carlson move also says that Fox News in the Trump era may not be so different than the old Fox News—which is to say very white and very disingenuous.

George Frey/Getty Images

An elusive Republican admits that tax cuts aren’t more important than fighting fascism.

For this week’s episode of Primary Concerns, I sat down with former GOP operative and presidential candidate Evan McMullin—one of few high-profile Republicans who hasn’t decided that the spoils of a Trump presidency (tax cuts, repealing Obamacare) are more important than democracy. 

As the Trump era ramps up, bear in mind that many Republican elected officials who are ignoring his authoritarian tendencies would abandon him immediately if he proposed tax increases. Then compare that to what McMullin told me.  

We can have these policy disagreements: that’s a luxury to have those policy disagreements! ...  

There will continue to be conservative versus liberal versus progressive policy differences, right? And those are healthy and that’s good and let’s continue to have those debates. But that’s been the defining characteristic of our political paradigm in the United States for the last few decades at least. If Donald Trump governs the way he says he’s going to govern, if he governs as an authoritarian, if he aligns with Vladimir Putin as president, then we may find ourselves entering into a new political paradigm that’s akin to what we see in some places in Europe and in Latin America where it’s pro-authoritarian versus anti-authoritarian. And in that case it’s sort of a realignment where you’re going to find people on the right and the left traditionally in the anti-authoritarian camp, knowing that they have differences on these other traditional policy issues that are important, but also seeing that there is organic common ground, and nobody has to compromise anything.

Give the whole conversation a listen here:

Jewel Samad/Getty

The Virginia governor’s race is the next front in the Democratic Party’s internal war.

Just a few days ago, Virginia’s Democratic Party thought it knew who its nominee for governor would be. Though not particularly well-known outside of Virginia (or inside of it, for that matter), the party establishment had cleared the field for Lt. Governor Ralph Northam, who had endorsements from outgoing Governor Terry McAuliffe, former Governor and current Senator Mark Warner, and harmonica-loving dad Tim Kaine in his pocket. A centrist who has made attempts to woo progressives, he also had raised millions of dollars—crucial to win in Virginia, which comprises multiple media markets, including the very expensive northern Virginia market.

But on Wednesday evening, it was reported that Tom Perriello, who served one memorable term in the House and is beloved by many Democrats and progressives across the country, announced that he would be entering the race. He made it official on Thursday morning, when he sent out an email informing recipients, “I’m running for Governor of Virginia because our state must be a firewall against hate, corruption, and an assault on the Virginia values of decency and progress. That is a wall worth building!”

The race for the nomination may end up looking quite a bit like the 2016 primary, where a candidate who was given every opportunity by the party’s establishment is forced to grapple with a plucky, populist upstart with a strong grassroots organization and a command of the economic issues facing voters. (Perriello’s team, no doubt, would probably rather point to the 2008 primary as an analogy.) Perriello’s message when he ran and won in 2008—defeating the bigoted conservative Virgil Goode—was, in many ways, ahead of its time. Perriello ended up winning a district that was heavily Republican by four points by emphasizing economic issues. Perriello, a former human rights lawyer, is also a particularly strong advocate against hate and discrimination—something that should come in handy in moments when the Virginia governor’s race becomes a referendum on national politics, as it sometimes does. Perriello lost in 2010 after being targeted by big money donors, particularly the Kochs.

Perriello will certainly face opposition, particularly on his record on abortion (he’s a Catholic who supported the Stupak amendment while in Congress) and guns (he was once endorsed by the NRA). But Perriello was also representing a particularly conservative district at the time, suggesting he will likely gravitate towards the left on these issues while running for a statewide office. Watching Barack Obama over the next few months will also be interesting—he has praised Perriello effusively as a “committed populist progressive,” but will likely sit out the race in deference to Kaine and the Democratic establishment. Whoever wins will likely face former RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie, who will certainly be the underdog. In any case, because of its national significance and its relevance to ongoing debates about the party’s future, the Virginia race is certain to get quite a bit of national attention. The ads will probably be pretty good too.

January 04, 2017

Bill Clark / Getty Images

Republicans think this might be the year for criminal justice reform, maybe.

It was meant to be the bipartisan success story of 2016, but a combination of congressional dysfunction and the election of Donald Trump—who ran on a “law and order” platform—caused a bill spearheaded by Iowa’s Chuck Grassley to flounder. “Criminal justice reform will be one of the legislative bills I plan to bring up early on,” Grassley said in a statement to Politico. “It cleared the committee with a broad bipartisan majority in the last Congress, and I don’t expect that to change.”

Several factors could contribute to the new bill’s success. First, Jeff Sessions, one of the legislation’s leading opponents on the Judiciary Committee, is expected to be the next attorney general, meaning it will face less resistance in the Senate. Second, forthcoming partisan battles over key cabinet nominations and Obamacare might leave the Trump administration and Congress desperate for a win. Like last year’s bill, Grassley’s proposal will reportedly focus on reducing the mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent crimes and preventing recidivism.

While this is potentially good news, one must acknowledge the roots of recent Republican enthusiasm for criminal justice reform. Many fiscally conservative members of the GOP have started to realize that the overwhelming cost of maintaining prisons and a prison population no longer make sense, particularly in the midst of a decades-long drop in crime.

And while many GOP lawmakers have cited “common sense” and compassion as reasons to revisit harsh criminal laws, there are also more sinister motives. For example, the Koch brothers’ recent partnership with reform advocates like Van Jones and the Center for American Progress are cosmetically positive. But Jane Mayer has reported that their interest in criminal justice began only after they were charged with environmental crimes. After spending years fighting, and eventually settling with, the Justice Department, the Koch brothers began advocating against what they called the overcriminalization of America. And so while 2017 might be the year of criminal justice reform, those changes might come with strings attached.

JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images

The New Democrats want their party back.

In an op-ed today in the Guardian, Al From, the architect of Bill Clinton’s New Democrat centrism and founder of the Democratic Leadership Council, put his foot down on the populist forces that have taken over American politics, arguing that “as reactionary populism continues to tap into the frustration of many voters, anger won’t improve our nation.” Instead, he called for Democrats to “rededicate ourselves to the core New Democrat principles—opportunity, responsibility, community—the first principles of the Democratic Party.”

If there is a wrong way to kick off 2017, it’s by listening to From.

Opportunity and responsibility are fine until they come at the expense of social security and equality. For example, during the Bill Clinton welfare reform era, the principle of “personal responsibility” was utilized to take cash benefits away from the poor. In return Clinton increased work-based tax credits, which From cites in his piece, like the EITC. And while such credits did indeed help millions of working families, they left the most precarious in our society, mainly women and children in deep poverty, worse off. It is these types of policies, along with other From-backed ideas like NAFTA and the 1994 crime bill, that have resulted in a lot of frustration and anger. Meanwhile, the myriad opportunities seemingly provided by the 90s dot-com boom didn’t lead to the kind of widespread advancement Democrats had imagined.

Bill Clinton used his political talents to speak to a eclectic coalition of voters, winning states that have now gone thoroughly red, like Arkansas and West Virginia. In an anti-establishment era, the challenge for Democrats going forward is to create a coalition of voters around a set of policies that will reduce economic and racial inequality—and that very much includes tapping into the populist groundswell.

Win McNamee/Getty

The Supreme Court could have eight (or fewer!) justices for the foreseeable future.

Merrick Garland’s nomination expired on Tuesday and Mitch McConnell wasted no time in patting himself on the back for doing absolutely nothing for ten months. “I’ve been clear throughout that the next president would name the next Supreme Court justice,” McConnell gloated. “Now, the president who won the election will make the nomination, and the Senate the American people just re-elected will consider that nomination.” With 16 days until Donald Trump’s inauguration, McConnell appears to have outfoxed Barack Obama one final time.

But McConnell’s machinations may backfire yet. Appearing on Rachel Maddow’s show last night, Chuck Schumer said that Democrats plan on using the exact same playbook the GOP used to block their attempt to fill Antonin Scalia’s crucial ninth seat on the Court. “We are not going to settle on a Supreme Court nominee,” Schumer told Maddow. “If they don’t appoint someone who’s really good, we’re gonna oppose him tooth and nail.” Republicans will need eight Democrats to join them to fill Scalia’s empty seat.

This is heartening, even if it points to what we already know—that the gridlock that has characterized Congress for much of the last decade is not only not going anywhere, but will likely create gridlock in the judicial branch as well. But Democrats have struggled with the hardball tactics that Republicans have excelled at, and Schumer seems to slowly be getting the message: Democrats (and many others!) do not want his caucus to cave to Trump.

Still, this will be a messaging issue. With four years left until the next election, they will have to make the case that the ninth Supreme Court seat belongs to them, while fighting to keep Republicans from filling it.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The country does not need President Mark Zuckerberg.

The Facebook head has announced a sudden and atypical interest in the world outside Silicon Valley’s hermetic borders. The Guardian reports that he intends to visit 30 states by the end of 2017, stoking speculation that he’s planning some sort of foray into politics. Zuckerberg also articulated a vaguely political purpose for the trip in a statement:

“For decades, technology and globalization have made us more productive and connected. This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone.”

In December, Bloomberg reported that Zuckerberg had lobbied Facebook’s governing board for concessions that would allow him to serve a two-year term in government without losing control of the company he co-founded. That could mean he’s interested in running for a seat in the California state assembly or the U.S. House of Representatives, but a 30-state tour implies grander goals.

So too does his recent announcement that he no longer considers himself an atheist. Atheism probably wouldn’t hurt him in a local race; Silicon Valley isn’t exactly the Bible Belt. But as the Guardian notes, it’s still a liability to anyone seeking national office. Zuckerberg hasn’t identified his new religious affiliation. If he does, pay close attention to what it is and how he frames it.

At any rate, Zuckerberg should not run for national office. If he possesses a coherent political philosophy there’s no evidence of it. He didn’t even have the moral backbone to oppose Peter Thiel’s presence on his company’s board. His milquetoast approach to diversity and his technocratic affect would alienate both progressive voters and that much-vaunted white working class.

He doesn’t need to enter government to improve the lives of the Americans his technological revolution has left behind. He can start that project at home, by, say, campaigning for affordable housing in the Valley. But this is hardly conducive to his interests. He is a businessman, after all, and the change we really need won’t be one that feeds his bank account.

Donald Trump, supposedly expert negotiator, just broadcast his Obamacare repeal strategy.

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly made two claims: that he was a brilliant negotiator and that the key to expert negotiation was to never show your opponent your cards. But on Wednesday, Trump violated his cardinal rule by playing pundit and telling congressional Republicans how they should sell repealing Obamacare:

Trump, who said he will begin repealing Obamacare on day one, is urging Republicans to focus intently on Obamacare’s flaws and ignore its virtues. In his formulation, they are taking away people’s insurance, but destroying something that is doomed to fail anyway.

But there are a number of problems with this strategy. The first is that Trump just gave the game away, revealing the cynicism behind any Republican action to avoid blame for causing millions of people to lose their health insurance. The idea that these people will buy Trump’s fantasy version and not the very real consequences of repeal is outlandish. The second is that this isn’t a change in strategy at all—not really. Republicans have spent years doing more or less exactly this and the law is still here.

The third flaw is that the Democrats’ message on Obamacare is simpler. Chuck Schumer told Politico that Democrats plan on using the slogan “Make America Sick Again” to describe repeal. That is embarrassingly on the nose and too clever by half. But the core message is much simpler than Trump’s plan to blame Democrats who have no power. Here’s Schumer again, laying out the message:

“It’s chaos rather than affordable care. Because once you repeal and don’t replace it with anything, lots of things happen. Costs go up. All the insurance companies and everybody else in charge are going to charge a lot more because they are not sure what’s going to happen. You’re going to lose a lot of benefits, unless the Republicans put tens of billions of dollars down on the table. … They are like the dog who caught the bus. … Because you cannot repeal a plan and put nothing in its place. It doesn’t matter if you say the repeal won’t take place for a year or two years.”

Schumer knows that it’s Republicans, not Democrats, who are the hostages here. They’re the ones who will be blamed for the fallout.

YouTube

It’s going to be four years of Trump taking Sean Hannity’s word for it.

On New Year’s Eve, Trump promised a big revelation about the alleged Russian hacking of the DNC. It now seems increasingly clear that the source of this revelation is not the United States intelligence community, but Fox News’s Hannity. In any case, Trump spent Wednesday morning being mad about the coverage of the hacks.

There are many reasons why Americans should be wary of claims made by “the intelligence community” that have not been independently verified. But that is not what’s happening here. Instead, Trump is simply elevating Julian Assange above the CIA and other intelligence-gathering services, even though Assange is not what you’d call a credible source. In any case, just because Assange released the documents doesn’t necessarily mean that his account is more reliable.

But the really telling tweets—a phrase I regret I may be writing for the next four years—are the final two, in which Trump lambasts the Democratic Party for its poor cybersecurity and the media for not holding them accountable for said poor cybersecurity. This is astonishing: Coverage of the various email scandals almost certainly played a role in electing Trump. But it also shows that, deep down, Trump’s response to the Russia hacks has less to do with national security than it does with his obsession with his own legitimacy, as a loser of the popular vote who may have been (inadvertently or intentionally) pushed into office by a foreign power.

January 03, 2017

Zach Gibson/Getty

Don’t give Donald Trump too much credit for keeping the House GOP in check.

Hours after congressional Republicans moved to neuter the Office of Congressional Ethics, Trump fired back, chastising them in a series of tweets. Then they backed off: The OCE will not be touched, at least for now. But Trump was given too much credit by many in the media who said that he was opposing the move itself—instead, as my colleague Brian Beutler wrote on Tuesday morning, he was merely criticizing the timing of it. So Trump got to play the hero. He took on his own party! He, unlike Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy, was able to rein in those crazy Republicans in the House!

Trump’s tweets certainly played a role in today’s drama and his willingness to use social media to pressure Congress will certainly be interesting to watch as he tries to implement his agenda. But, as The Washington Post’s Robert Costa reported in a series of tweets, members of Congress did not feel that Trump was the catalyst for the reversal. Instead, their constituents were.

This is a lesson for those hoping to keep a radical Congress and an impulsive president in check: Civic engagement can protect democratic norms.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The DNC really shouldn’t staff its Trump war room with former Clinton aides.

Today’s dispatch from the alternate reality where Clinton staffers did not flub their own campaign against Trump comes via The Washington Post:

The DNC’s new communications and research operation, to be staffed by former aides to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, will be one of several efforts from across the Democratic firmament to take on Trump, including the office of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Center for American Progress and American Bridge.

The Post also reports that the DNC intends to focus on Trump’s conflicts of interest and Russia’s alleged election interference. This is not a good idea: Trump’s dirty deals didn’t sway voters, and Democratic rhetoric on Russia has become increasingly hyperbolic.

Party leaders have repeatedly demonstrated a stubborn reluctance to adjust to our anti-establishment climate. It’s partially why they lost the election. And they still can’t, or won’t, hold the party’s centrist inner circle accountable for its failures. Instead, they’ve further entrenched that inner circle’s power.