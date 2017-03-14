Menu
The White House’s message on Trumpcare is all over the place.

The problem for the White House is that practically every partisan and nonpartisan organization—most recently the Congressional Budget Office—says the bill is terrible. Sean Spicer’s job is to go out and say that what’s bad is actually good, and he just doesn’t have any ground to stand on here.

Let’s start with the “prongs.” Spicer’s main defense on Tuesday was that the bill is being misinterpreted because of the “prongs.” Translation: This is only the first step in repealing and replacing Obamacare, and there will be two more steps, er, “prongs” before the process is complete. Here’s Tom Price, arguing that this is a fork bill, not a chopstick bill, or something:

Tom Cotton of all people destroyed the “prongs” theory today, noting that at least one future “prong” would need the support of Democrats to break a filibuster in the Senate. (Trumpcare itself does not, because it can be passed through reconciliation.) Another “prong”—regulations written by Price at Health and Human Services—can be challenged in court. And at the moment, none of these non-existent “prongs” can be scored by the CBO or measured in any meaningful way.

That the White House is even making this argument is a very bad sign. Paul Ryan’s thus far unsuccessful strategy has been to point to allegedly good things in the bill, to steer the conversation away from “24 million people will lose their health insurance.” In contrast, the White House is pointing to “prongs” that don’t exist yet. This essentially concedes that the AHCA is a bad bill that makes people’s lives worse.

That explains the two other parts of Spicer’s pitch to save the AHCA. First, you have Spicer making the case that Republicans should get behind this bad bill because it’s their only chance of repealing and replacing Obamacare.

If “now or never” is one of your best arguments one week after you introduced a bill, you’re in serious trouble.

Then there’s Spicer contradicting one of Trump’s most important promises on the campaign trail: that everyone who has health insurance will continue to have it.

Many people voted for Trump because he promised to upset the health care status quo without disrupting their lives. Something like the opposite would happen if Trumpcare is passed—the health insurance companies will make out like bandits and millions of people, particularly older people, will get screwed over. The AHCA transparently makes things worse and no amount of spin—especially lame spin like this—can change the fact that the bill does not provide “insurance for everybody.” Hilariously, it doesn’t even achieve Spicer’s downgraded promise of “insurance for everybody who wants to get it.”

Scott Pruitt is doing an excellent job—at luring scientists into politics.

Last week, the new Environmental Protection Agency administrator did something no predecessor has done since the 1980s: He explicitly denied the science of global warming. This riled up climate scientists, 28 of whom (plus one Nobel Laureate chemist) sent Pruitt a letter explaining why he should accept the scientific consensus of human-caused climate change. They added that they were “deeply troubled” by Pruitt’s refusal to accept that truth.

The letter is not the first Pruitt has received from scientists since he told CNBC’s Joe Kernan last Thursday that carbon dioxide is not “a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.” On Monday, the American Meteorological Society forwarded a letter to Pruitt with its official position that climate change is caused by greenhouse gas emissions. “We are not familiar with any scientific institution with relevant subject matter expertise that has reached a different conclusion,” the organization’s executive director wrote. And last week, the American Geophysical Society posted a statement responding to Pruitt, saying there is “no doubt” that humans are the primary driver of warming.

Though it’s unlikely Pruitt would read or care about these letters, they are important, in that they show scientists are getting more comfortable inserting themselves in politics. Scientists have traditionally been wary about voicing political opinions, fearing they will come off as partisan, and therefore unbiased, in their research. But as the Trump administration’s attacks on science grow, it is clear many scientists are deciding they can no longer keep their mouths shut.

Trump is going to do an interview with the Fox News reporter who made that racist video about Asians.

In October, Jesse Watters took to the streets of New York’s Chinatown to ask Asians incisive questions like “Do you know karate?” and “Do they call Chinese food in China just ‘food’?”

The segment aired on “Watters World,” which is like The Daily Show if The Daily Show was conservative, wasn’t funny, and was targeted at Bill O’Reilly’s septuagenarian audience. It was racist and insulting and was immediately called out as such by people from across the political spectrum. Watters, who probably has a frat paddle mounted somewhere in his house, responded by basically saying “U Mad?” After spending over a day retweeting people telling him he was not racist (not true) and funny (also not true), he did not apologize:

A month later, Watters pretended to be a big boy reporter and made an ass of himself.

But Watters only fails up, so he has been rewarded with an interview with the president of the United States of America. The choice of Watters is not surprising. He can’t be expected to ask tough questions, so the interview will be a total puff piece, which the administration badly needs.

This ultimately says two things about the Trump administration. One is that they’re so desperate to avoid even the semblance of a difficult question that they’re looking far down Fox’s bench. And the second is that they don’t care about Asian people or being associated with racists—but we already knew that.

Democrats have got to stop using lame health care slogans.

In the middle of a story about the Democratic Party’s health care strategy published on Sunday, Politico reported on a rather embarrassing subplot involving Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Not only were the party leaders bandying about bad slogans in the health care debate, they couldn’t agree on which bad slogan to use:

While Schumer and other Senate Democrats have seized on “Trumpcare,” House Democrats have made a conscious decision to avoid the term, reasoning that Trump’s supporters may rally around it, according to a Democratic official.

Instead, Pelosi and her top lieutenants were still using the slogan “make America sick again” earlier this week. But a spokesman for Pelosi on Sunday said House Democrats, too, had decided to stop using the phrase.

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) said flatly: “That shit doesn’t work.”

Indeed. But Democrats haven’t learned their lesson. Early this week, they were pushing a new slogan: “Trump Doesn’t Care.”

This isn’t helping. Even if you set aside the fact that this is a deadly serious debate, this is bad messaging—these are mealymouthed, corny slogans that aren’t punchy at all. “Someone might look at this and now call it not Trumpcare but Trump doesn’t care,” Senator Chris Van Hollen said on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday. Kellyanne Conway’s standup had more bite and a better sense of what hits. Anything that isn’t about how 24 million people are going to lose their health insurance, and how health care costs will rise so Republicans can give rich people tax cuts, is beside the point. The bill is the battle, just as it was for Republicans trying to kill Obamacare in 2009. Not only did they cast the Affordable Care Act as a “big government takeover,” they literally said it would kill you.

Is Betsy DeVos cutting parents and teachers out of education policy?

Washington Post education blogger Valerie Strauss reported on Tuesday that the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires that states “consult with outside stakeholders, including teachers, principals, parents, administrators and others” when creating plans that hold schools “accountable” for student progress. But as of this week, DeVos seems to be sending states a different message:

On Monday, the Education Department issued different language in a new “template” that states can use to create their ESSA accountability plans. It has far fewer requirements than the Obama administration’s template by design; DeVos has said power should be with the states to decide how to run their schools. The new template says states must consult only with one party: the governor.

The Education Department told Strauss this new language “simply amplified what’s in the statute,” but Democratic lawmakers, teachers unions, and the National Governors Association certainly don’t see it that way.

“We are disappointed that Secretary DeVos is casting aside input from teachers, parents and stakeholders and is refusing to implement the Every Student Succeeds Act as Congress intended,” Senator Patty Murray and Representative Bobby Scott said in a joint statement. “Betsy DeVos’ action betrays the very intention of this law,” American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten added. The NGA pledged not to waiver in its own stakeholder engagement.

Perhaps this is just the latest in DeVos’s ongoing series of gaffes. Maybe she’ll issue a revised “template” calling for states to consult with families and educators. Either way, she’s got some explaining to do.

Steve King says racist things because he knows the GOP won’t call him out on it.

One day after saying Western civilization can’t be saved “by other people’s babies,” the representative from Iowa accused Univision’s Jorge Ramos of trying to start a race war. According to CNN, King made the remarks to Iowa radio host Jan Mikelson:

Jorge Ramos’s stock in trade is identifying and trying to drive wedges between race. Race and ethnicity, I should say to be more correct. When you start accentuating the differences, then you start ending up with people that are at each other’s throats. And he’s adding up Hispanics and blacks into what he predicts will be in greater number than whites in America. I will predict that Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before that happens.

Ramos incited King’s ire by pointing out that American minorities will soon outnumber whites in an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson. This is a factual point and a useful test for discovering racists, since the growth of non-white ethnic groups has long fueled white supremacist rhetoric about impending white genocide.

And there’s evidence King buys into this notion: On the same broadcast, he recommended Jean Raspail’s The Camp of the Saints, which depicts a white genocide committed by rapacious Indian immigrants. (It is allegedly one of Steve Bannon’s favorite novels.) “The publishers are presenting The Camp of the Saints as a major event, and it probably is, in much the same sense that Mein Kampf was a major event,” Kirkus wrote at the time of its English translation. It’s an explicitly racist novel, saturated in deep fear at the prospect of white demographic decline. Its evident popularity with Bannon and King is further evidence that they do not blunder into racist rhetoric; it’s one note in a deliberate dogwhistle.

But it’s a tune the Republican Party insists it can’t hear. After King’s remarks on Sunday, Paul Ryan whimpered to press that he hoped King “misspoke,” and that “it wasn’t really meant the way that that sounds.” King promptly cucked him, telling Tucker Carlson he stood by the tweet. “A nation-state needs to have a sense of a common history and common culture,” he said.

Steve King says racist things because he’s a racist, and because he knows he’s unlikely to face repercussions under a Republican Party that is now openly tolerant of racism. This isn’t a deviation for the GOP. It’s in the party’s DNA.

Dinesh D’Souza, who was convicted of fraud, is very happy that Preet Bharara lost his job.

The right-wing provocateur has been gloating ever since Donald Trump fired Bharara as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York on Friday. Here he is on Fox and Friends on Monday:

D’Souza, a far dumber, more self-hating Sean Hannity, was one of Bharara’s many high-profile targets, and for good reason. While D’Souza is obsessed with portraying himself as a martyr who was targeted for political reasons, he was prosecuted for violating campaign finance laws in 2012, and pled guilty after he was unable to provide any evidence that he was the victim of a massive conspiracy to punish him for making movies about Barack Obama’s anti-colonial “rage.”

The craziest thing about D’Souza’s segment on Fox & Friends is that he freely admits that he broke the law. (“It was a crazy idea, it was a bad idea. I regret breaking the law,” he said at a hearing.) His entire argument, blown up into an absurd and hysterical conspiracy, is that Bharara overreached as a prosecutor by threatening him with jail time. That D’Souza’s nearly got himself sent to jail by constantly whining about being a political prisoner—his preening alienated the judge in his case—is not mentioned. (In his hilariously incoherent movie Hillary’s America, D’Souza acts as if the eight months he spent in a community confinement center was hard time.)

D’Souza also resists airing his bizarre racial theories for Bharara’s behavior—as does Fox, which instead shows a milquetoast tweet. But here they are:

D’Souza is perhaps the most disingenuous man in America. Do not treat him as a martyr.

The fallout from Trumpcare is about to get ugly.

Nothing has gone right for Trumpcare in its short life. It’s been less than a week since Paul Ryan walked down from the Capitol with stone tablets in tow, and in that time the American Health Care Act has managed to alienate pretty much everyone, left and right, for being simultaneously too Obamacare-y (too many credits and subsidies) and too draconian (it basically takes insurance away from those who need health care most, the poor and the elderly). But for much of Trumpcare’s first turbulent days, there was an uneasy truce between House GOP leadership and the White House.

But after the CBO report revealed that the AHCA would result in a staggering 24 million people losing their health insurance over 10 years, there are signs that the detente between Ryan and the White House is coming to an end.

Part of the issue seems to be constitutional. Ryan and Trump (and Trump’s closest aides) are simply wired differently. Ryan is playing the happy warrior, trying his damnedest to spin a potentially bill-killing CBO report as if it were a good thing.

This is brazenly dishonest, but in a way that differs from Trump’s dishonesty. Rather than simply lying (or attacking the credibility of the CBO itself), Ryan is spotlighting the parts of the CBO report that he thinks support his narrative. The problem, however, is what Ryan leaves out. Premiums might go down overall, but not for older Americans, whose health care costs would skyrocket under Ryan’s plan. The deficit would go down, but because of drastic changes to Medicaid, which could create a public health disaster. And the tax cuts are almost entirely for the rich.

The Trump White House, however, has a different tactic, which is to claim that the whole CBO report is fake news.

This is the Trump White House’s larger narrative in a nutshell: The bean counters and bureaucrats in Washington are out to get them and will stop at nothing to prevent the good news from reaching the people. (Never mind that the White House’s own report about the bill’s effects is much bleaker than the CBO’s, or that the CBO director was selected by House Republicans, including then-Congressmen Mulvaney and Tom Price, now Trump’s head of Health and Human Services.)

But the biggest reason why the Ryan-Trump alliance is fracturing is that Trump’s allies dislike and distrust Ryan immensely. For them, this is an opportunity to shiv the speaker. Late Monday night, Breitbart posted audio of an October call in which Ryan says, “I’m not going to defend Donald Trump—now now, not in the future.” Posting audio from a very, very different time (this was after the Access Hollywood tape) makes the message plain: Ryan is Judas and he is not to be trusted.

March 13, 2017

The projected damage of Trumpcare is even worse than anticipated.

It’s official. Under the American Health Care Act—the Republican legislation President Donald Trump supports to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act—24 million more Americans will be uninsured by 2026, according to a projection on Monday from the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO concluded that 14 million more Americans will be newly uninsured by 2018—just in time for the midterm elections.

This news was always going to be grim, but it’s worse than many analysts feared. (The Brookings Institution predicted that the CBO would project at least 15 million Americans losing insurance within a decade.) The CBO made devastating projections about how the legislation would harm vulnerable groups.

The report also revealed exactly how much of a tax cut the wealthiest Americans are likely to get under the GOP plan.

The drop in the number of uninsured largely comes from the repeal of the individual mandate, which in turn will lead to a bump in health care costs as million of people leave the health insurance market. Changes to the way Medicaid is financed will also lead millions to lose their health care coverage. It’s a devastating report, but Speaker Paul Ryan is spinning it the best he can—with no mention of the people who will be affected.

Anti-poverty warrior Paul Ryan lied about the millions of Americans who will lose insurance under Trumpcare.

The Congressional Budget Office, which Republicans have been working hard to preemptively discredit, has published its much-awaited cost estimate of the American Health Care Act—the GOP plan to replace Obamacare—and the bottom line is staggering.

CBO and JCT estimate that, in 2018, 14 million more people would be uninsured under the legislation than under current law. Most of that increase would stem from repealing the penalties associated with the individual mandate. Some of those people would choose not to have insurance because they chose to be covered by insurance under current law only to avoid paying the penalties, and some people would forgo insurance in response to higher premiums. Later, following additional changes to subsidies for insurance purchased in the nongroup market and to the Medicaid program, the increase in the number of uninsured people relative to the number under current law would rise to 21 million in 2020 and then to 24 million in 2026. The reductions in insurance coverage between 2018 and 2026 would stem in large part from changes in Medicaid enrollment—because some states would discontinue their expansion of eligibility, some states that would have expanded eligibility in the future would choose not to do so, and per-enrollee spending in the program would be capped. In 2026, an estimated 52 million people would be uninsured, compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law.

I’ve bolded the key findings. The initial 14 million, which will include millions who “would forgo insurance in response to higher premiums,” will lose their insurance in a midterm election year. By the end of the budget window, the uninsured ranks would be 24 million higher than if Republicans just left Obamacare alone, or satisfied themselves with cutting some of its tax increases.

Remember that GOP leaders have spent the past years saying repealing and replacing Obamacare wouldn’t be so hard, the past months saying they would expand coverage at lower costs, and the past days insisting nobody will be worse off as a result of AHCA. The following image is from a House Republican leadership “fact sheet.

They were all lying.

Vox says left-wing economics won’t defeat Trumpism. Vox is wrong.

Zach Beauchamp has a long piece out today on the roots of right-wing populism and the ways in which the left can combat it. It tries to frame the existence of far-right movements in European welfare states as proof that economic populism is the wrong direction for the Democratic Party in the United States. “Providing white voters with higher levels of economic security does not tamp down their anxieties about race and immigration—or, more precisely, it doesn’t do it powerfully enough,” Beauchamp writes.

There is a lot to unpack in this 4,000-word essay. But let’s start with his discussion of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, which is indicative of the larger confusion that hurts Beauchamp’s argument. Here, he implies that Corbyn, an unapologetic man of the left, bears some responsibility for the U.K.’s rightward shift:

Take Britain’s Labour Party, which swung to the populist left by electing Jeremy Corbyn, a socialist who has proposed renationalizing Britain’s rail system, as its leader in 2015. The results have been disastrous: the Brexit vote in favor of leaving the European Union, plummeting poll numbers for both Corbyn and his party, and a British political scene that is shifting notably to the right on issues of immigration and multiculturalism.

The exodus of the white working class from Labour began long before Corbyn ran for the party’s leadership. It can be attributed directly to the failings of the centrist Tony Blair-Gordon Brown era, which resulted in the invasion of Iraq, a financial crisis, and a general exhaustion with the left. The decimation of Labour is also inextricably related to the rise of the Scottish National Party, which is left-wing and was opposed to both Brexit and the Tories’ austerity policies. 

The word “austerity” is also key here precisely because it’s missing from Beauchamp’s analysis. He frames xenophobia in Britain as a manifestation of pure racial resentment. But this is only half-correct. People fear immigrants because they’re non-white, certainly, and also because they think immigrants will take their jobs. The latter fear is why British xenophobes also single out white immigrants—like Polish people—for opprobrium.  

Similar problems are evident when Beauchamp shifts to the United States. To argue the futility of leftist populism, he cites the November defeat of Midwestern “progressive populists” Russ Feingold and Ted Strickland. But he ignores the unexpected success of Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign. Sanders outperformed Hillary Clinton in conservative states like West Virginia. He also reliably outperformed her in head-to-head polling against Trump, and Clinton suffered from a real enthusiasm gap in November that can’t be blamed entirely on Trump’s racist appeal to the white working class.

Beauchamp cites the fact that white voters reject wealth redistribution if they believe wealth flows to non-white groups, as evidence that these voters would swing Democratic more often if racism weren’t a factor. This is undoubtedly true. But it’s also true that the party has played down the redistributionist aspects of its platform, and we are operating in a climate shaped by this neglect. Beauchamp is essentially arguing that the party should double down on this strategy.

“If Democrats really want to stop right-wing populists like Trump, they need a strategy that blunts the true drivers of their appeal—and that means focusing on more than economics,” he concludes. But this is not an argument against the left. In fact, this is close to what the left asks of the Democratic Party. The left does not want to discard identity politics in favor of a purely economic message. It is asking for a more coherent identity politics, one that realizes that Trump has tapped into a specific combination of racism and economic grievance.