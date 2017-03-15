Menu
It’s not just healthcare. Voters oppose Trump on pretty much everything—even his weird eating habits.

The news out of Wednesday’s national survey from Public Policy Polling was that less than a quarter of voters (and only 37 percent of Republicans) support the American Health Care Act—Trumpcare, Ryancare, or whatever we’re calling it this minute. But Trump’s troubles with public opinion are much bigger than that.

Take his signature campaign pledge. “There continues to be strong resistance to the wall with Mexico if American taxpayers end up having to fund it,” the survey showed. (And yes, we will end up paying for it.) “Just 37% of voters support the wall if we pay for it, to 55% who are opposed to that. Even more unpopular is the concept floated last week of having the wall paid for by cuts to funding for the Coast Guard, Transportation Security Administration, and Federal Emergency Management Agency—just 16% of voters support making reductions in those places to build the wall, with 69% against.”

Trump is also losing his “FAKE NEWS” war against the “failing” New York Times and “terrible” CNN: “Voters say that the New York Times has more credibility than him, 53/35, and that CNN has more credibility than him, 53/37.” And, in perhaps the most devastating finding, 52 percent of voters would rather still have Barack Obama in the White House, versus 43 percent for Trump.

The president couldn’t even find support for his personal dietary policies. “[B]y a 27/56 spread, they disapprove of using ketchup as a condiment on steak. This is a rare issue where even Donald Trump’s own voters abandon him on something—only 34% of them approve of ketchup on steak to 52% who disapprove.”

There may be hope for humanity yet.

Trumpcare is this close to failing—and is splintering the GOP in the process.

Lost in the feverish discussion of Donald Trump’s 2005 1040 tax form on Tuesday night was the fact that the GOP’s health care bill was on life support, having endured eight straight days of increasingly negative coverage. Moderate Republicans—especially those in districts that might be competitive in 2018—are running away from the bill in the wake of the CBO’s devastating report that Trumpcare would leave 24 million people without health insurance. Meanwhile, those on the party’s right wing—the ethno-nationalist, Breitbart wing—are trying to settle old scores.

“Trump figures things out pretty quickly, and I think he’s figuring out this situation, how the House Republicans did him a disservice,” friend of Trump Christopher Ruddy, who on Tuesday wrote a sharp piece calling for Trump to abandon the current bill, told The Washington Post. “President Trump is a big-picture, pragmatic Republican, and unfortunately the Ryan Republican plan doesn’t capture his worldview.” Earlier this week, Breitbart posted audio of Paul Ryan effectively abandoning Trump in October. And on Tuesday evening, while the rest of the world was obsessing over Trump’s tax returns, Lou Dobbs called on Ryan to resign.

In other words, the chaos surrounding the bill has become an opportunity. Some are using that opportunity to distance themselves from Trump because they think it will help them next November. Others are using it as an opportunity to try to purge the Republican leadership of those they view as anathema to their goals.

One big problem for Trump and Ryan is that it’s hard to pin down exactly what to change because everything about this is going wrong. The bill has been condemned for a baffling mix of pragmatic and ideological reasons, and it’s not clear if a second pass should be more pragmatic or more ideological. Ruddy would say the former, while the Heritage Foundation would probably say the latter. In any case, a second bill doesn’t necessarily solve the problem of building a coalition.

The GOP certainly cannot count on its leaders to do that. Ryan clearly isn’t able to swing things and Trump has barely done anything resembling whipping. And given Trump’s popularity (or lack thereof) and the fear of being attached to health care reform that will backfire politically (it always does), there’s no indication that Trump being more involved would help. It could very easily hurt.

Republicans control the government, more or less, but Donald Trump’s 18-month campaign exposed every fissure within the Republican coalition and his election has done nothing to heal those wounds. Repealing and replacing Obamacare has further divided an already divided party, not brought it together.

No, Donald Trump isn’t the source of his own leaked tax return.

Rachel Maddow and David Cay Johnston promised more than they could deliver, waving around a two-page 1040 form from 2005 notably lacking in bombshells. But Johnston tried to make more of it with a wild claim: Trump himself could have been the leaker! Trump, after all, has a long history of leaking to the press. The returns, after all, were labeled “client copy” suggesting that they came from someone close to Trump, not someone within the IRS.

Given that corkboards and red string are selling out across the country, perhaps it’s no surprise that many agreed. Donald Trump, the Wizard of Orange, was behind the whole spectacle.

This is actually a common motif. In this instance, the release of tax returns must benefit Trump by distracting the public from all of the other bad stuff he is doing. But this theory is constructed backward. It is entirely dependent on Maddow extravagantly teasing something she didn’t quite have and Johnston running his mouth about where the returns could have come from. They were given an assist from Trump himself on Wednesday morning, whose tweet about the returns seemed half-hearted.

Yes, the tax returns are a distraction from the disastrous health care bill, but they also are another building block in the Russia story, which Trump and his team hate, and the story of Trump’s personal finances, which Trump hates because it shows him to be a corrupt and not very good businessman. Unlike Maddow, The New York Times framed the returns the right way, by showing that Trump wrote off $100 million in 2005. Johnston and the Times both recognized that the returns should make Trump’s quest to abolish the alternative minimum tax significantly harder, if not impossible—without it, Trump would have paid less than 4 percent of his income in tax.

These results also demolish Trump’s argument for not releasing his tax returns: If there’s nothing to hide—if all of the returns look like the 2005 return—then why not release more of them?

The main problem here is that we’ve built up a teleological story of Donald Trump the Political Genius—we start at the end result (Trump is president) and construct a narrative of a canny political operator to get to that point. But the evidence suggests that Trump is a jumble of contradictory impulses, not someone who thinks strategically. The leaked tax return may benefit him in the short term, but it is very possible it won’t in the long term.

Trump is not playing 3D chess. He’s not even playing checkers.

If Donald Trump will acknowledge his 2005 tax return, why not release the rest of them?

Twitter blew up, to put it lightly, when Rachel Maddow tweeted that she had Trump’s tax returns. After it emerged that she had a 1040 form from a single year, it was clear that she and reporter David Cay Johnston did not have a smoking gun. Maddow’s scoop was good—no one else has Trump’s returns—but it couldn’t keep up with expectations.

The show did itself no favors by being, well, a Rachel Maddow show. There was a long lead-in that was extremely speculative. (Could Donald Trump have been doing business with shady Russian mafia figures? Who knows!) Then we got the reveal: Trump in 2005 was still using the nearly $1 billion tax write-off that The New York Times brought to light last year, and paid a $36.3 million in income tax on $150 million in income. Of that $36.3 million only $5.3 million, a rate of less than 4 percent, was regular income tax—the rest was paid under the alternative minimum tax, which Trump has pledged to repeal.

This is maybe as favorable a result as Trump could expect from a story involving his taxes: He paid more than Mitt Romney, and at a slightly higher rate. The worst stuff here—that he was still using the $1 billion deduction and paid taxes the way ultra-rich people do, which is to say barely—was already widely known.

But Maddow’s scoop is still important for a number of reasons. Despite being speculative, Maddow rightfully framed the story as being one about what we don’t know (i.e. what Trump’s finances say about his relationships with foreign governments) as opposed to what we do (i.e. the figures on the two pages she proudly held up again and again). This is the way to build pressure on Trump.

The most important element of this story may end up being the White House’s response. The White House essentially scooped Maddow, releasing this statement before her broadcast:

The natural response to such a story would be to stick to the details. The real story, Sean Spicer could say, is that Donald Trump paid over $30 million in taxes in 2005! But by acknowledging the contents of the return before it was reported, and by claiming that there’s nothing to see here, the White House is basically conceding that there is no reason for Trump not to release his tax returns for other years, as other presidents have done. Failing to do so would only acknowledge that there is something to hide.

Maddow’s segment may not have found a smoking gun, but it neatly undercut Donald Trump’s argument for not releasing his tax returns.

March 14, 2017

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty

Scott Pruitt is doing an excellent job—at luring scientists into politics.

Last week, the new Environmental Protection Agency administrator did something no predecessor has done since the 1980s: He explicitly denied the science of global warming. This riled up climate scientists, 28 of whom (plus one Nobel Laureate chemist) sent Pruitt a letter explaining why he should accept the scientific consensus of human-caused climate change. They added that they were “deeply troubled” by Pruitt’s refusal to accept that truth.

The letter is not the first Pruitt has received from scientists since he told CNBC’s Joe Kernan last Thursday that carbon dioxide is not “a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.” On Monday, the American Meteorological Society forwarded a letter to Pruitt with its official position that climate change is caused by greenhouse gas emissions. “We are not familiar with any scientific institution with relevant subject matter expertise that has reached a different conclusion,” the organization’s executive director wrote. And last week, the American Geophysical Society posted a statement responding to Pruitt, saying there is “no doubt” that humans are the primary driver of warming.

Though it’s unlikely Pruitt would read or care about these letters, they are important, in that they show scientists are getting more comfortable inserting themselves in politics. Scientists have traditionally been wary about voicing political opinions, fearing they will come off as partisan, and therefore unbiased, in their research. But as the Trump administration’s attacks on science grow, it is clear many scientists are deciding they can no longer keep their mouths shut.

Trump is going to do an interview with the Fox News reporter who made that racist video about Asians.

In October, Jesse Watters took to the streets of New York’s Chinatown to ask Asians incisive questions like “Do you know karate?” and “Do they call Chinese food in China just ‘food’?”

The segment aired on “Watters World,” which is like The Daily Show if The Daily Show was conservative, wasn’t funny, and was targeted at Bill O’Reilly’s septuagenarian audience. It was racist and insulting and was immediately called out as such by people from across the political spectrum. Watters, who probably has a frat paddle mounted somewhere in his house, responded by basically saying “U Mad?” After spending over a day retweeting people telling him he was not racist (not true) and funny (also not true), he did not apologize:

A month later, Watters pretended to be a big boy reporter and made an ass of himself.

But Watters only fails up, so he has been rewarded with an interview with the president of the United States of America. The choice of Watters is not surprising. He can’t be expected to ask tough questions, so the interview will be a total puff piece, which the administration badly needs.

This ultimately says two things about the Trump administration. One is that they’re so desperate to avoid even the semblance of a difficult question that they’re looking far down Fox’s bench. And the second is that they don’t care about Asian people or being associated with racists—but we already knew that.

Tom Williams/Getty Images

Democrats have got to stop using lame health care slogans.

In the middle of a story about the Democratic Party’s health care strategy published on Sunday, Politico reported on a rather embarrassing subplot involving Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Not only were the party leaders bandying about bad slogans in the health care debate, they couldn’t agree on which bad slogan to use:

While Schumer and other Senate Democrats have seized on “Trumpcare,” House Democrats have made a conscious decision to avoid the term, reasoning that Trump’s supporters may rally around it, according to a Democratic official.

Instead, Pelosi and her top lieutenants were still using the slogan “make America sick again” earlier this week. But a spokesman for Pelosi on Sunday said House Democrats, too, had decided to stop using the phrase.

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) said flatly: “That shit doesn’t work.”

Indeed. But Democrats haven’t learned their lesson. Early this week, they were pushing a new slogan: “Trump Doesn’t Care.”

This isn’t helping. Even if you set aside the fact that this is a deadly serious debate, this is bad messaging—these are mealymouthed, corny slogans that aren’t punchy at all. “Someone might look at this and now call it not Trumpcare but Trump doesn’t care,” Senator Chris Van Hollen said on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday. Kellyanne Conway’s standup had more bite and a better sense of what hits. Anything that isn’t about how 24 million people are going to lose their health insurance, and how health care costs will rise so Republicans can give rich people tax cuts, is beside the point. The bill is the battle, just as it was for Republicans trying to kill Obamacare in 2009. Not only did they cast the Affordable Care Act as a “big government takeover,” they literally said it would kill you.

Getty

The White House’s message on Trumpcare is all over the place.

The problem for the White House is that practically every partisan and nonpartisan organization—most recently the Congressional Budget Office—says the bill is terrible. Sean Spicer’s job is to go out and say that what’s bad is actually good, and he just doesn’t have any ground to stand on here.

Let’s start with the “prongs.” Spicer’s main defense on Tuesday was that the bill is being misinterpreted because of the “prongs.” Translation: This is only the first step in repealing and replacing Obamacare, and there will be two more steps, er, “prongs” before the process is complete. Here’s Tom Price, arguing that this is a fork bill, not a chopstick bill, or something:

Tom Cotton of all people destroyed the “prongs” theory today, noting that at least one future “prong” would need the support of Democrats to break a filibuster in the Senate. (Trumpcare itself does not, because it can be passed through reconciliation.) Another “prong”—regulations written by Price at Health and Human Services—can be challenged in court. And at the moment, none of these non-existent “prongs” can be scored by the CBO or measured in any meaningful way.

That the White House is even making this argument is a very bad sign. Paul Ryan’s thus far unsuccessful strategy has been to point to allegedly good things in the bill, to steer the conversation away from “24 million people will lose their health insurance.” In contrast, the White House is pointing to “prongs” that don’t exist yet. This essentially concedes that the AHCA is a bad bill that makes people’s lives worse.

That explains the two other parts of Spicer’s pitch to save the AHCA. First, you have Spicer making the case that Republicans should get behind this bad bill because it’s their only chance of repealing and replacing Obamacare.

If “now or never” is one of your best arguments one week after you introduced a bill, you’re in serious trouble.

Then there’s Spicer contradicting one of Trump’s most important promises on the campaign trail: that everyone who has health insurance will continue to have it.

Many people voted for Trump because he promised to upset the health care status quo without disrupting their lives. Something like the opposite would happen if Trumpcare is passed—the health insurance companies will make out like bandits and millions of people, particularly older people, will get screwed over. The AHCA transparently makes things worse and no amount of spin—especially lame spin like this—can change the fact that the bill does not provide “insurance for everybody.” Hilariously, it doesn’t even achieve Spicer’s downgraded promise of “insurance for everybody who wants to get it.”

MIKE THEILER/Getty Images

Is Betsy DeVos cutting parents and teachers out of education policy?

Washington Post education blogger Valerie Strauss reported on Tuesday that the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires that states “consult with outside stakeholders, including teachers, principals, parents, administrators and others” when creating plans that hold schools “accountable” for student progress. But as of this week, DeVos seems to be sending states a different message:

On Monday, the Education Department issued different language in a new “template” that states can use to create their ESSA accountability plans. It has far fewer requirements than the Obama administration’s template by design; DeVos has said power should be with the states to decide how to run their schools. The new template says states must consult only with one party: the governor.

The Education Department told Strauss this new language “simply amplified what’s in the statute,” but Democratic lawmakers, teachers unions, and the National Governors Association certainly don’t see it that way.

“We are disappointed that Secretary DeVos is casting aside input from teachers, parents and stakeholders and is refusing to implement the Every Student Succeeds Act as Congress intended,” Senator Patty Murray and Representative Bobby Scott said in a joint statement. “Betsy DeVos’ action betrays the very intention of this law,” American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten added. The NGA pledged not to waiver in its own stakeholder engagement.

Perhaps this is just the latest in DeVos’s ongoing series of gaffes. Maybe she’ll issue a revised “template” calling for states to consult with families and educators. Either way, she’s got some explaining to do.

Bloomberg / Contributor

Steve King says racist things because he knows the GOP won’t call him out on it.

One day after saying Western civilization can’t be saved “by other people’s babies,” the representative from Iowa accused Univision’s Jorge Ramos of trying to start a race war. According to CNN, King made the remarks to Iowa radio host Jan Mikelson:

Jorge Ramos’s stock in trade is identifying and trying to drive wedges between race. Race and ethnicity, I should say to be more correct. When you start accentuating the differences, then you start ending up with people that are at each other’s throats. And he’s adding up Hispanics and blacks into what he predicts will be in greater number than whites in America. I will predict that Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before that happens.

Ramos incited King’s ire by pointing out that American minorities will soon outnumber whites in an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson. This is a factual point and a useful test for discovering racists, since the growth of non-white ethnic groups has long fueled white supremacist rhetoric about impending white genocide.

And there’s evidence King buys into this notion: On the same broadcast, he recommended Jean Raspail’s The Camp of the Saints, which depicts a white genocide committed by rapacious Indian immigrants. (It is allegedly one of Steve Bannon’s favorite novels.) “The publishers are presenting The Camp of the Saints as a major event, and it probably is, in much the same sense that Mein Kampf was a major event,” Kirkus wrote at the time of its English translation. It’s an explicitly racist novel, saturated in deep fear at the prospect of white demographic decline. Its evident popularity with Bannon and King is further evidence that they do not blunder into racist rhetoric; it’s one note in a deliberate dogwhistle.

But it’s a tune the Republican Party insists it can’t hear. After King’s remarks on Sunday, Paul Ryan whimpered to press that he hoped King “misspoke,” and that “it wasn’t really meant the way that that sounds.” King promptly cucked him, telling Tucker Carlson he stood by the tweet. “A nation-state needs to have a sense of a common history and common culture,” he said.

Steve King says racist things because he’s a racist, and because he knows he’s unlikely to face repercussions under a Republican Party that is now openly tolerant of racism. This isn’t a deviation for the GOP. It’s in the party’s DNA.

Dinesh D’Souza, who was convicted of fraud, is very happy that Preet Bharara lost his job.

The right-wing provocateur has been gloating ever since Donald Trump fired Bharara as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York on Friday. Here he is on Fox and Friends on Monday:

D’Souza, a far dumber, more self-hating Sean Hannity, was one of Bharara’s many high-profile targets, and for good reason. While D’Souza is obsessed with portraying himself as a martyr who was targeted for political reasons, he was prosecuted for violating campaign finance laws in 2012, and pled guilty after he was unable to provide any evidence that he was the victim of a massive conspiracy to punish him for making movies about Barack Obama’s anti-colonial “rage.”

The craziest thing about D’Souza’s segment on Fox & Friends is that he freely admits that he broke the law. (“It was a crazy idea, it was a bad idea. I regret breaking the law,” he said at a hearing.) His entire argument, blown up into an absurd and hysterical conspiracy, is that Bharara overreached as a prosecutor by threatening him with jail time. That D’Souza’s nearly got himself sent to jail by constantly whining about being a political prisoner—his preening alienated the judge in his case—is not mentioned. (In his hilariously incoherent movie Hillary’s America, D’Souza acts as if the eight months he spent in a community confinement center was hard time.)

D’Souza also resists airing his bizarre racial theories for Bharara’s behavior—as does Fox, which instead shows a milquetoast tweet. But here they are:

D’Souza is perhaps the most disingenuous man in America. Do not treat him as a martyr.