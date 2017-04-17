Menu
It’s been a devastating month for Planet Earth.

Trump administration officials reportedly will make a decision this week on whether the U.S. will remain in the Paris Agreement, the international climate accord to keep global warming at manageable levels. Meanwhile, we’re only halfway through April, and already this month has been a doozy when it comes to research on the future of our planet. A sampling:

  • As the planet warms, permafrost may thaw about 20 percent faster than we previously thought. This is scary not only because people live on this frozen soil, but because it’s chock-full of carbon—meaning as it thaws, it releases more greenhouse gases, creating an irreversible feedback loop of warming and thaw.
  • The Great Barrier Reef has suffered two consecutive mass bleaching events, according to new aerial surveys. The back-to-back bleaching events—caused primarily by warmer oceans due to climate change—put the reef in its “final terminal stage,” one scientist said.
  • It turns out Greenland’s largest glacier is “even more vulnerable to sustained ice losses than previously thought,” increasing the risk of sea level rise.
  • Another large Greenland glacier has an enormous, mysterious crack in it.
  • If we continue on our current path of fossil fuel burning without reducing emissions, “by mid-century humans will be causing the fastest climate change in approximately 50 million years.”
  • This past March was the second-hottest March ever recorded.
  • Scary in a different way: Climate change could make airplane turbulence worse due to “changes in the jet stream over the North Atlantic flight corridor.”

Most of these worst-case scenarios will only occur if humans continue emitting carbon dioxide at our current rate, rather than working together to steadily reduce greenhouse emissions. But Trump may cancel our Paris commitments, just he’s trying to do to research on global warming. Some of the above findings were made possible by the federal government; NASA, for example, captured the first photos of the Greenland ice sheet crack. But Trump has proposed cutting most climate and earth science research from the federal budget.

Donald Trump is becoming another George W. Bush—and the media loves it.

After bombing Syria and Afghanistan, Trump is being admired among pundits for his “rational,” even “conventional” leadership. According to the Daily Beast’s Kimberly Dozier, a new “Axis of Adults” has emerged as powerful force within the White House, steering Trump toward a foreign policy position that matches that held by “hawkish conservatives of the Bush administration.”

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Homeland Secretary John Kelly provide “safe zones” for conservatives looking to join the White House, Dozier reports. The “one potential downside” is friction with Trump’s true believers, Dozier writes—that, and a reckless foreign policy that embroils the United States in quagmires around the globe!

Dozier is far from the only person to applaud Trump’s new hawkishishness. At The Wall Street Journal, Gerald Seib called Trump’s national security “almost conventional.” On MSNBC last week, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius said that Trump was becoming a “credible” leader on foreign policy.

“Campaign trail proclamations yield to Oval Office sobriety. That’s not only to be expected—it should, for the most part, also be welcomed,” Ignatius’s colleague Ruth Marcus wrote at the Post. She applauded his “good judgment” for embracing NATO, the Export-Import Bank, and intervention in Syria.

What could go wrong?

The Chris Christie comeback no one asked for is almost here.

Christie’s 2016 had only one highlight: his vicious clowning of Marco Rubio in a New Hampshire debate, which was so devastating it pretty much single-handedly ended Rubio’s presidential ambitions. But the rest of the year was an unending series of humiliations: Donald Trump made fun of him for being fat; Donald Trump made him get McDonald’s for him; Donald Trump made him stand silently behind him like a hostage; he became America’s least popular governor; Bridgegate threatened to take down his administration; Donald Trump made fun of him for being fat some more. In the summer of 2016 it looked as if Trump could run a two-jerk ticket with Christie as his VP. But Mike Pence got the call. Then, at the end of the year, Christie was booted off Trump’s transition team and replaced by Pence. It looked as if Christie would spend the next year exiled in New Jersey. 

But the chaos that has defined Trump’s first 90 days in office has strengthened Christie’s hand. As Steve Bannon’s star has fallen and Jared Kushner’s has risen, so has Christie’s—which is ironic given that Christie put Kushner’s dad in jail, leading some to speculate that Kushner, the world’s most boring vengeful person, was orchestrating Christie’s humiliation as payback. But Christie and Kushner have been hanging out and, as speculation mounts that the Trump administration needs a hard-nosed person who can hold his own while delivering bad news to the president, Christie may get another shot. This was also predicted three months ago: 

With that in mind, a Christie ally said the New Jersey governor, who visited Trump Tower last week, has maintained a relationship with Trump even after his dismissal and that the two have spoken “a bunch” over the past several weeks.

“I think he’s one who feels that there will be a good amount of turnover, and so Trump will be looking for a range of different people and talents as time goes on,” said one New Jersey GOP insider.

That may explain why Christie is feeling rambunctious again. Christie has been back to his old self in New Jersey, yelling at journalists, eviscerating United Airlines, and targeting the state’s biggest health insurance provider. “I guess you can see a bounce to his step,”  Vincent Prieto, the Assembly Speaker, a Democrat, told Politico. “I guess this is his last year—he’s trying to still make a difference and try to make the most of it.” 

That Christie is being considered for anything, given his past scandals and crushing unpopularity, is astounding. More than anything, it suggests the Trump White House is still not a particularly appealing place to work.

Education policy will divide Democrats in 2018, because Betsy DeVos.

When former Education Secretary Arne Duncan championed charter schools under President Barack Obama, critics of “school choice” were in a bind. The Democratic administration embraced traditional public schools far more than Republicans, and steadfastly opposed private school vouchers. That left choice skeptics like teachers unions no where else to go politically. Despite their disagreements with Obama, they strongly supported both of his campaigns.

But with privatizer Betsy DeVos now running the Education Department, the politics of education reform are changing. There’s evidence that charter schools—which receive taxpayer dollars but aren’t subject to the same regulations as traditional public schools—are going to create new divisions for Democrats in primaries for 2018.

Politico reported on Sunday that unions are already linking certain Democrats to DeVos in New York and California, where Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom recently predicted charters would be a “wedge issue” in the 2018 race for governor. Politico noted that Newsom is already using the subject to contrast himself with Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles and a charter supporter. “I believe in public education and will fight like mad for our public schools,” Newsom said at a campaign stop last month, according to the news website BenitoLink. “This is not the case of every Democrat running for governor.”

On the substance, comparing charter-supporting Democrats to DeVos is unfair. Like Obama and Duncan, the vast majority resist her push for private vouchers and endorse choice as a means of strengthening public education. (Democrats who support vouchers, like Senator Cory Booker, are outliers.) Yet this rift within the party over education policy is very real, and has been hiding in plain sight for years. It just took DeVos to bring it out into the open. Thanks to her, Politico observes, “defenders of traditional public education policies have a foil in Washington to bludgeon their reform opponents.”

A response to Andrew Sullivan.

In the last two paragraphs of a New York magazine column that was widely criticized this weekend, Sullivan wrote about David Dao, who earlier this month was violently dragged off a United Airlines flight. Citing articles by myself and New York’s own Frank Guan, both of which discussed the role that anti-Asian racism may have played in the incident, Sullivan disparaged liberals for their alleged obsession with race: “it’s all racism, all the time, everywhere in everything.”

Sullivan then makes an unfortunate foray into “model minority” politics, maintaining that the comparative success of Asian-Americans—a group with predominantly “two-parent structures” that places “enormous emphasis on education and hard work”—is proof that not all whites are racist and that the American dream lives on. This part managed to anger everybody, especially African-Americans, who took Sullivan to mean that they don’t work hard enough or take education seriously.

As Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote on Twitter, our country’s educational system has always been insufficient for black Americans who attend the most segregated, poorest schools. Education alone is not enough to bring about success: At every educational level, African-Americans earn less than their white counterparts. According to a 2016 report by the Economic Policy Institute, the black-white wage gap has actually increased since 1979. Sullivan’s citation of two-parent households ignores the role that mass incarceration has played in ravaging African-American families.

Meanwhile, the idea that Asian-Americans’ gains are due to education is something of a myth. An article by Jeff Guo published last year in the Washington Post explains how research suggests that the upward mobility of Asian-Americans before the 1960s came as a direct result of society becoming less racist, not because of educational attainment. Then, in 1965, as Guo writes, “changing laws ushered in a surge of high-skilled, high-earning Asian workers, who now account for most of the Asians living in the United States today.” At any rate, as Guo noted on Twitter, Asians still have to “work harder and stay in school longer to make the same money as whites.”

At bottom, it really doesn’t help to compare the two groups, one of which suffered through hundreds of years of slavery and segregation.

As for David Dao: Sullivan claims that because the cops were black that “the white-versus-minority paradigm is a little off.” But racism is a systemic issue, which explains why police brutality against blacks and other minorities sometimes occurs at the hands of black cops. Sullivan also claims there’s an “obvious” reason why Dao was selected for removal—“the seats from which passengers were forcibly removed were randomly assigned”—but, of course, the issue is not that Dao was selected, but that he was beaten bloody.

“There is no actual evidence at all of police harassment of Asian-Americans,” Sullivan writes. While it is true that Asian-Americans have completely different experiences of police brutality than African-Americans, to state that Asian-Americans face no police harassment is not correct. In 2015 57-year-old Sureshbhai Patel was left partially paralyzed after being forced to the ground by a cop. This February, 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen was playing Pokémon Go in his van when he was shot to death by a security officer.

Is Donald Trump’s threat to preemptively strike North Korea yet another bluff?

When it comes to North Korea, Trump and his cabinet are a hair below “saber-rattling” on the diplomacy scale. Over the weekend, Mike Pence, who is in southeast Asia, said that the “the era of strategic patience is over” when it comes to North Korea. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told ABC’s Martha Raddatz that “this problem is coming to a head,” that “all of our options are on the table,” and that Trump “will take action” to fix this. Bloomberg, meanwhile, reported that while Trump was not interested in regime change in North Korea, he was open to “kinetic action”—a one-off strike that could cripple the country’s nuclear program.

It’s true that North Korea is a problem that presidents have kicked down the road since the Clinton administration. The Woodrow Wilson Institute’s Robert Litwak told the New York Times that the situation in North Korea is “the Cuban missile crisis in slow motion.” This is a pretty silly analogy given that the defining aspect of the Cuban missile crisis was how quickly it escalated. (Also, Cuba is right next door, and was then backed by a legit nuclear power.) But it is also true that, as North Korea gets closer to its goal of being able to strike the United States with a nuclear weapon, the situation between the two countries has escalated to a point that may be unprecedented.

Trump is a bluffer. He has bluffed again and again, most notably in the doomed push to pass the American Health Care Act. Trump threatened to force Paul Ryan to hold a vote even though he knew the measure wouldn’t pass. But when it became clear that the threat was insufficient to get congressmen to change their votes, he folded.

A strike by the United States, even a “kinetic” one, would likely have serious consequences. In 2010, for instance, North Korea sank the South Korean ship the ROKS Cheonan in retaliation for the sinking of one of its vessels four months earlier—46 sailors died. It’s possible that North Korea could respond to a Trump-ordered strike in similar fashion, sparking a new war on the Korean Peninsula.

So two things could simultaneously be true: that the U.S.-North Korea relationship has reached something of an inflection point and that the Trump administration isn’t actually prepared to start a war. Given that North Korea has suddenly become a top priority, in the same month that the administration ordered high-profile attacks on both Syria and Afghanistan, makes it seem as if the White House is swinging wildly at enemies across the world, without any real plan. The problem is that even a bluff paints all sides into a corner. North Korea, for instance, will not want to look like it is backing down before U.S. pressure. This is the context behind the failed missile test that took place over the weekend, proof that the U.S.’s rhetorical provocation is producing an aggressive, if inept, response.

The Trump administration isn’t even going to pretend to be transparent.

On Friday, the White House announced that it will no longer make visitor logs public and shut down open.gov, an Obama-era website that made government data, including the aforementioned visitor logs, available and easily searchable by the public. As The New York Times notes, “the decision breaks with past practice and returns a cloak of secrecy over the basic day-to-day workings of the administration.”

Open.gov was a bright spot in the Obama administration’s otherwise abysmal transparency record. It made over six million visitor records public. But Trump is the least transparent president in recent history and the first since Richard Nixon to not release his tax returns when running for president. (His administration is also easily the shadiest since Nixon’s.) The decision to shutter open.gov is a sign that the Trump administration will be even less transparent than the Obama administration, which is bad for everyone—except the Trump administration.

If only Bill de Blasio were as passionate about things that mattered as he is about “Fearless Girl.”

The mayor of New York City has found his Waterloo. And he’s decided he’s going to charge into battle, saber drawn. But instead of yelling, “Vive la France!” he says things like this:

And this:

Yes, let’s be blunt: This is ridiculous. “Fearless Girl,” the small statue of a child standing defiantly in the path of Arturo Di Modica’s iconic “Charging Bull” in the Financial District, was erected just in time for International Women’s Day last month. And it’s been something of a cause célèbre ever since. She’s been draped in everything from “pink pussy” hats to MAGA gear; she’s been both hugged and humped.

But the question is, should she stay or should she go? Di Modica recently made an interesting case that “Fearless Girl,” which unquestionably derives its meaning from direct interaction with his piece, not only negatively alters the meaning of his work, but also violates his rights as an artist. Christina Cauterucci at Slate sums up the argument nicely:

Before Fearless Girl came on the scene, the bull was an encouraging representation of a booming economy. Now, charging toward a tiny human, it’s a stand-in for the gendered forces that work against women’s success in the workplace. This isn’t the same kind of contextual shift that might result from a curator’s juxtaposition of two works; the girl is derivative. Di Modica meant his bull to stand alone—now, it’s as if Visbal and New York City have made a solo piece a diptych without his consent.

There are other problems with the piece. It was commissioned by State Street Global Advisors, a giant financial company that has its own issues with women in the workplace. It traffics in a brand of “Lean In” feminism that seems more concerned with putting women at the top of rapacious mega-corporations than with true egalitarianism. And, as Jia Tolentino noted at The New Yorker, it infantilizes the women’s movement.

Wherever you stand, this is a fine conversation to have. But de Blasio seems ill-equipped to have it, having clearly pegged this virtually meaningless issue as a way to burnish his feminist bona fides.

Trump’s budding North Korea strategy is scary as hell.

Ever since the media lavished praise on the president for lobbing 59 Tomahawk missiles into Syria last week, the administration has apparently decided that war is the key to respectability, if not outright popularity. On Thursday, it dropped a $16 million “mother of all bombs”—reportedly the largest non-nuclear bomb in the United States’s arsenal—on an alleged ISIS hideout in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, which borders Pakistan. Thirty-six ISIS fighters were reportedly killed in the blast.

Oddly, neither Donald Trump nor Sean Spicer would take credit for the attack, perhaps because a casualty report was not available until Friday morning. But by Thursday evening the administration had already set its sights on its next target: North Korea. NBC News reported, “The U.S. is prepared to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against North Korea should officials become convinced that North Korea is about to follow through with a nuclear weapons test.”

There was an enormous amount of confusion about this report, which received a lot of pushback. Intelligence officials were able to stem some of the panic that followed this story, which is far from conclusive. But other stories said the U.S. is exploring a “retaliatory” attack on North Korea, suggesting that the administration is mapping out aggressive responses to another nuclear test by North Korea.

This is, to put it mildly, a horrible idea. Remember that only two days ago, reflecting on his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said this about the situation in North Korea: “After listening for 10 minutes, I realized it’s not so easy. I felt pretty strongly that they had a tremendous power [over] North Korea. ... But it’s not what you would think.” Trump, in other words, is still in the midst of figuring this out. It’s like he’s taking International Relations 101 while being president of the world’s superpower.

These reports about planning military action suggest two things. The first is that this is how Trump negotiates—and that he is not good at it. By threatening force, Trump is creating a situation in which every party involved (North Korea, South Korea, China, the United States) could easily get locked into an escalating series of actions, taking away the flexibility that’s required for negotiation. For instance, if Kim Jong-un doesn’t test a missile, it will look as though he’s doing so to avoid a strike from the United States. Defying world powers is essentially the foundation of his brutal regime, and Trump has given him even more bait to do so.

The second is that Trump has become enamored with using U.S. military power. The hope was that Trump would grow into the job. That hasn’t happened. Instead, he is leaning into issues that result in positive coverage on CNN. And nothing brings people from the media and both parties together like a missile strike.

April 13, 2017

Anti-Defamation League offers White House remedial Holocaust lessons.

ADL was closed for Passover on Tuesday, when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer diminished the Holocaust in order to justify President Trump’s abrupt Syria reversal, but has now sent Spicer a letter suggesting he and other White House staff schedule a Holocaust education session.

While you have apologized, this week’s incident as well as others (notably, the International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement omitting Jews and your vociferous defense of it), have exposed a serious gap in your knowledge of the Holocaust, its impact, and the lessons we can learn from it,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote. “[We] would be happy to conduct one of [our] trainings at your convenience at your convenience.”

Read the whole letter here.