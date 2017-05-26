Menu
Greg Gianforte’s win in Montana shows that 2018 won’t be a cakewalk for Democrats.

Twenty-four hours after he body-slammed and repeatedly punched Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, Gianforte won Montana’s special election to fill Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s former seat, defeating Rob Quist, a populist Democrat, by about six points.

We tend to overthink special elections, which get extra scrutiny because they exist in a vacuum. In the case of Quist vs. Gianforte, it’s not entirely clear what the broader significance is for either party. Gianforte won in a district that he was heavily favored to win, but he did so at an enormous cost. Republicans flooded the airwaves with ads attacking Rob Quist for being a tax cheat, a Pelosi in populist’s clothing, and not a real Montanan. Gianforte also got away without ever telling voters how he felt about the AHCA (he told donors behind closed doors that he was for it). He certainly won’t have that luxury in 2018, and neither will incumbent Republicans. Similarly, Gianforte’s biggest—and perhaps only—asset in his campaign was Donald Trump. He campaigned with Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. and tied himself to the president in every way except health care. Trump may be an albatross, not be an asset, for Republicans like Gianforte in 2018.

In Quist’s case, he outperformed Hillary Clinton substantially—she lost the state by 20 points. But he underperformed fellow populist Steve Bullock, who was elected in 2016, and outperformed Clinton by a staggering 24 points. (He also beat Gianforte.) If Jon Ossoff, a more corporate and wishy-washy Democrat, wins in Georgia, there may be an intra-party fight about which kinds of candidates the Democrats should recruit. But again, special elections are weird.

Quist running ten points behind Bullock may simply be a sign that the tax cheat ads really hurt the cowboy-singing Democrat. Republicans poured money into Montana to provide cover for Gianforte’s many weaknesses as a candidate—and that was before he was charged with assaulting a reporter. Democrats, meanwhile, were characteristically slow to grasp that the seat could be in play and never came close to meeting the GOP dollar-for-dollar.

Most people believe that the Republicans are screwed in 2018. They probably are. But in Montana, in a race that should have been defined by health care, the Democrats weren’t able to prevail or even get particularly close. If Quist had lost by four points or fewer, the take would have been simple: Democrats can sit on their hands and still win 50 seats. He didn’t and his loss should be a wake-up call.

That Republicans colluded with Russian hackers to subvert the 2016 election is now beyond dispute.

Probably because he knows he didn’t wittingly invite Russian intelligence operatives into his campaign headquarters to conduct a strategy session, President Donald Trump has tried to establish a ridiculous bar for wrongdoing: As long as he, personally, didn’t conspire with Russians to sabotage Democratic campaigns, then there is no scandal.

New reporting from the Wall Street Journal underscores how ludicrous this standard is. We know Republicans worked hand in glove with Russian hackers because they more or less did so out in the open, just as super PACs take instruction from the public comments of the politicians they support. Now we know there was a private collaboration as well.

[A] hacker also privately sent Democratic voter-turnout analyses to a Republican political operative in Florida named Aaron Nevins.

Learning that hacker “Guccifer 2.0” had tapped into a Democratic committee that helps House candidates, Mr. Nevins wrote to the hacker to say: “Feel free to send any Florida based information.”

Ten days later, Mr. Nevins received 2.5 gigabytes of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee documents, some of which he posted on a blog called HelloFLA.com that he ran using a pseudonym.

Soon after, the hacker sent a link to the blog article to Roger Stone, a longtime informal adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump, along with Mr. Nevins’ analysis of the hacked data.

One step removed from the Trump campaign, a Republican operative requested and received stolen Democratic documents, and used them to advance domestic strategic ends. Whether Nevins knew Guccifer 2.0 was a Russian intelligence cutout or his solicitation of stolen goods rises to the level of a crime remains to be seen. But this story is like a blueprint of how “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia could have worked short of Trump campaign operatives telling Philip and Elizabeth from The Americans what to steal and how to deploy it. It’s a huge scandal. If “Guccifer 2.0” were a domestic super PAC, it would be a crime. The fact that this might skate the line of legality doesn’t suggest it should be without consequence, but that nobody until now imagined needing to outlaw behavior this cretinous.

Greg Gianforte has disturbing ties to white nationalists.

Everyone now knows that Gianforte, who may win his race for Montana’s House seat against Democrat Rob Quist today, is violent. Fewer seem to realize that he also has ties to white nationalism, but that information has become newly relevant after his attack on Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

As the HuffPost’s Dana Liebelson reported last September, during Gianforte’s failed bid to become Montana’s governor, he was once connected to a disturbing offshoot of the classical Christian school movement:

Greg Gianforte, the wealthy technology entrepreneur who’s challenging incumbent Steve Bullock (D) for the Montana governor’s seat, served with [Douglas] Wilson on the board of the Association of Classical and Christian Schools, which the pastor co-founded. (Wilson is an ex officio member of the board, which means he doesn’t vote.) Both men spoke at the group’s conferences in 2014 and 2015. Gianforte praised Wilson at the 2014 conference.

Wilson does not openly identify as a neo-Confederate, but he’s close: With co-author Steven Wilkins, Wilson authored a book that characterized the institution of slavery as “a relationship based upon mutual affection and confidence.” He said of the ante-bellum South, “There has never been a multiracial society which has existed with such mutual intimacy and harmony in the history of the world.”

As Mark Potok noted for the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2004, the work of Confederate Army chaplain R.L. Dabney has long influenced Wilson, and the ACCS website lists Dabney’s On Secular Education as a resource for would-be classical Christian educators. Wilson isn’t Dabney’s only fan. He’s also something of a folk hero to kinists, an ideology the Anti-Defamation League defines as a Christian doctrine centered on the idea that “the social order for man is based on ‘tribal and ethnic’ (by which they mean racial) ties.” Put another way: They are Christian segregationists.

So why do Wilson and kinists embrace Dabney? Dabney is also the author of A Defense of Virginia and Through Her, of the South. Some choice quotes:

  • “If there is indeed any future for civilized government in what were the United States, the refutation of the abolitionist postulates must possess a living interest still.”
  • “It is only when the express word of Scripture clearly contradicts a proposition which appears to be a primary intuition of the reason, that it constitutes any difficulty in the reception of God’s word. But can this prejudice against slavery claim to be such?”
  • “The South has advanced the Africans, as a whole, more rapidly than any other low savage race has ever been educated. Hence we boldly claim, that our system, instead of necessitating the ignorance and vice of its subjects, deserves the credit of a most beneficent culture.”

A representative for ACCS confirmed to the New Republic that Gianforte is no longer on its board. And though there’s no evidence that Gianforte is a kinist, his old connection to ACCS is interesting in light of his decision to donate to a white nationalist’s campaign for the state legislature. According to Rewire News, Gianforte donated twice to the campaign of Taylor Rose, a Montana Republican with ties to Youth for Western Civilization and the Council for Conservative Citizens. Rewire also reports that Gianforte has donated to politicians affiliated with the Oathkeeper movement.

Liebelson’s reporting should have tanked Gianforte’s political career. Instead, he was able to mount another campaign to represent Montana in the House of Representatives. It now seems that nothing, not even his assault on a reporter, can dissuade the Republican Party from supporting him.

Just run for Senate already, Romney.

Senator Orrin Hatch, 83, is leaning toward retiring, and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, 70, is “very likely” to run for his seat in 2018. Utah Policy reported on Thursday:

Romney and Hatch are close, and earlier this year Hatch told the media that he would consider not running again if someone “outstanding” were to seek his seat.

Asked who could be such an “outstanding” candidate, Hatch mentioned Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts and the man who led the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics out of scandal and into a very successful Games.

Romney would be a natural fit for this race. He’s one of the most well-known Mormons in the country. He went to Brigham Young University in Provo. He has lived in Utah periodically throughout his life, and he’s a resident now. He would bring the respect and gravitas of having been a governor and run for the White House; he’s now seen as a statesman figure of the GOP establishment. He’s also independently wealth and has extensive fundraising experience. If Hatch and other establishment leaders got behind him, Romney could overwhelm whoever else decided to compete in the GOP primary. (Utah is a solidly Republican state, and Hatch always won lopsided victories over Democrats in the general election.)

There’s even a chance Senator Mitt Romney could be good for the country. On the one hand, as Lucia Graves argued in the New Republic last month, Romney’s record looks rosier mostly because President Donald Trump is so bad. Romney would be conservative senator, no friend to the progressive cause. But he was among the most outspoken GOP critics of Trump during the campaign, and in the Senate he’d have the freedom and stature to take him on. “Utah is about equally as anti-Trump as it is pro-Romney,” Aaron Blake wrote last month in The Washington Post. “Trump did win the state, but that victory owed entirely to the state’s Republican lean. Polls there showed Trump’s favorable rating as low as 19 percent and his unfavorable rating as high as 71 percent, largely thanks to Mormons disliking him.” Blake’s headline is as true today as the day it ran: “The idea of Senator Mitt Romney should scare Trump.”

Blame the “Trump effect” for what happened to Ben Jacobs.

On Wednesday night, Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in a special election for Montana’s lone House seat, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor assault after he allegedly “body-slammed” Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, in response to Jacobs questioning Gianforte about the American Health Care Act. A Fox News crew that witnessed the event claimed that Gianforte “grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands,” then “slammed him into the ground” and “began punching” him. In an audio recording of the altercation, Gianforte can be heard saying, “I’m sick and tired of you guys!”

Gianforte’s team released a black-is-white version of the events, claiming, “After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.” Gianforte’s version is contradicted by Jacobs’s own account, the Fox News account, and the audio recording, which does not support the claim that Gianforte asked Jacobs to lower his recording device.

This is not the first time we have seen Republicans behaving badly in recent weeks. Earlier this week, the New Republic reported a story about Saily Avelenda, the founder of a grassroots group that is trying to get New Jersey Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen to hold a town hall to answer questions from constituents. In response, Frelinghuysen sent a letter to a board member at the bank where Avelenda worked, claiming that the conservative agenda was under attack by “organized forces,” and that “one of the ringleaders works at your bank.” Avelenda ultimately felt compelled to resign from the bank.

The two incidents are connected by what Meredith McGehee of the Campaign Legal Center called the “Trump effect.” As Abby Rabinowitz reported:

Reassuringly, McGehee told me that Frelinghuysen’s actions were unusual. Less reassuringly, she read them as part of a larger “Trump effect,” created by a president who every day overturns the norms of political behavior. She likened it to the body politic moving from a smooth stream into the rapids. “I’d say Frelinghuysen got caught up,” said McGehee.

Of course, these two incidents could be isolated, born of unique circumstances that have little relation to the broader Trumpian context in which they occurred. But they both are characteristic of the way Trump has approached skepticism and dissent: through bullying, delegitimization, and outrage. Most of all, they betray a total disrespect for the organs of civil society and basic democratic institutions like a free press. As Michael Calderone notes at HuffPost, journalists across the country have reported being threatened, arrested, and manhandled in the last three weeks, part of a pattern that stretches back to Trump’s rallies in 2016.

Needless to say, this is all a terrible omen for what could happen over the next four years. McGehee says we’re moving into the rapids. And after the flood comes the fire.

The Russia scandal will be waiting for Trump when he returns to the U.S.

Embattled presidents often look to foreign trips as a way to get their groove back. At best, Trump and his aides hoped that his jaunt through the Middle East and Europe would create a runway that he could use to get domestic legislation off the ground. At the very least, they hoped it would create a reset following the worst week in a presidency full of worst weeks.

So far, Trump’s foreign trip has been the latter. It’s had a couple of moments that generated praise from the pundit class—his speech on terrorism being the most notable—and its share of characteristically embarrassing moments, like when he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he “never mentioned Israel” when giving highly classified material unprompted to the Russians.

But it hasn’t stopped the steady leaking of information about the Russia scandal, which has only become more serious while he’s been away. Over the last 16 hours, we’ve learned that Russian spies bragged about the influence they had over former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort; that Manafort has continued to advise Trump’s team despite the Russia investigation; and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was told not to disclose meetings with the Russian ambassador by members of Trump’s team and the FBI.

A “Trump ally” told Mike Allen that, “We’re getting street fighters ready to go,” referring to the legal team the president is assembling to push back on the charges that have been building against Trump and his team. “The new machinery is an effort to compartmentalize the scandals,” Allen writes, “so that some officials can focus on probes and revelations while others do their day jobs. But the success of that plan depends partly on President Trump’s willingness to compartmentalize. Close aides have trouble imagining that.” Aides are once again openly describing Trump as a toddler to the media, and boasting about their ability to limit his “screen time” on his foreign trip. But it will be much harder to do this when Trump is back in Washington, where old habits have already formed.

We’ve been down this road before—and we know what happens next. For all the talk of renewed discipline, Trump remains his own worst enemy. His legal team may insulate him a bit more, but he’ll be back to his old ways—i.e. repeatedly punching himself in the face—before the White House’s new org chart is even in place.

We can’t allow violence against journalists to become a partisan issue.

Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs tweeted Wednesday that Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in a special congressional election in Montana Thursday, assaulted him:

No video of the incident has emerged, but there’s audio:

Jacobs was trying to get Gianforte, who is in a tight race against Democrat Rob Quist, to answer a question about health care reform. Gianforte, apparently displeased by earlier Guardian coverage of the campaign, asked Jacobs to leave. Then Gianforte reportedly body-slammed him.

A Fox News reporter who witnessed the incident filed a report that’s even more shocking than the Guardian’s account:

Gianforte’s campaign issued the following statement:

Tonight, as Greg was giving a separate interview in a private office, The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg’s face, and began asking badgering questions,” the campaign said. “Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.

From the audio, Jacobs does not sound at all badgering or aggressive, nor does Gianforte seem to have asked Jacobs to lower the recorder. The campaign’s statement shouldn’t be taken as a factual document, but rather a political one: Jacobs is identified as a “liberal journalist,” after all. Ahead of Thursday election, Gianforte’s campaign has decided to batten down the hatches and make an appeal to the GOP base, people inclined to be suspicious of liberal journalists.

As MSNBC journalist Garrett Haake reported:

This is a shrewd political move by Gianforte, if the reaction from conservative journalists is any indication.

Gianforte himself can be dismissed as an outlier. Last month, he joked with a Christian group about attacking a reporter—and, in that instance, apologized. What’s more worrisome than Gianforte is that the Republican Party has created an entire partisan infrastructure that is so heavily indoctrinated, they will defend a candidate no matter what. We’ve already seen the GOP base turn a blind eye to, or even applaud, Donald Trump’s hostility toward the press. But such nasty, unacceptable behavior goes well beyond Trump and his supporters, and will play a role in American politics for years to come.

House Republicans screwed Senate Republicans on Trumpcare.

At 4:30 PM on Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office released its report on the American Health Care Act and, as expected, it was not pretty. According to the report, 14 million Americans would lose their health insurance next year if the bill was made law, and 23 million would lose their insurance over the next ten years. Millions more would also have health insurance that was insurance in name only, precisely what Republicans make such a fuss about when it comes to Obamacare. According to a separate analysis, the bill would cut $662 billion in taxes, much of it for the wealthy.

As my colleague Brian Beutler wrote shortly after the bill was passed, the CBO score shows that the bill guts coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and the poor, two groups that Republicans have repeatedly and strenuously said would be covered.

None of this is surprising—this CBO report is very similar to the last one—but it only serves to make the House’s passage of this bill more craven and repugnant. It was solely for political reasons that the AHCA was rushed through the House before it could be scored. Paul Ryan rightfully feared that a report like this would spook House Republicans, particularly those in vulnerable seats. Republicans will stress that the CBO often gets things wrong, but this is an exceedingly weak argument, given the extent of the potential damage.

There was also the sense that something, anything had to be passed so the Senate would start moving on its own approach to health care reform. But this terrible CBO score will put an enormous amount of pressure on senators to produce a less draconian bill. It is likely to push the Senate in a more moderate direction, particularly when it comes to Medicaid. That, in turn, may be too much to stomach for the Freedom Caucus and other House Republicans. In any case, Senate Republicans are painted into a corner—and their only response may be to push something equally, if not more, craven.

This is still the Republican Party in 2017 we’re talking about, so anything’s possible. If the Senate does produce its own version of the AHCA, however, and it goes to conference, the distance between the two bills might be too large to overcome. By pushing this terrible bill through before the CBO could score it, House Republicans may have screwed the Senate—and the AHCA. If we’re lucky, at least.

Republicans promised their health bill wouldn’t hurt the poor or people with pre-existing conditions. CBO disagrees.

The long-awaited Congressional Budget Office analysis of the American Health Care Act has arrived and it unsurprisingly underscores just how dishonest the Republican sales job of the bill has been.

We’ll have a more thorough analysis soon, but at a top-line level:

  • Republicans promised millions of people would not lose their health insurance; CBO says 14 million will within a year, and 23 million will over ten years.
  • Republicans promised not to gut the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and even boasted that AHCA would bolster those protections; CBO concludes that AHCA would destroy pre-existing conditions protections for about one-sixth of the population. “[P]eople who are less healthy (including those with preexisting or newly acquired medical conditions) would ultimately be unable to purchase comprehensive nongroup health insurance at premiums comparable to those under current law, if they could purchase it at all,” in those states.
  • Republicans insisted Medicaid beneficiaries would not lose coverage under their plan. CBO estimates that AHCA will cause 14 million people to lose their Medicaid benefits, relative to current law, after ten years.

So steady yourself for a new round of baseless attacks on the anonymous bearers of bad news at CBO.

Trump didn’t let Sean Spicer meet the Pope out of sheer meanness.

According to CNN, Spicer, a passionate Catholic, was “eagerly anticipating” meeting Pope Francis as part of Donald Trump’s entourage during the president’s visit to the Vatican. But Spicer was not a part of the group, which included Trump’s daughter, son-in-law, and lower-ranking cronies like his longtime personal bodyguard Keith Schiller. When told about Spicer’s exclusion, one source close to the White House told CNN, “Wow. That’s all he wanted.” The same source added that this was “very much” a slight.

The gratutitious coldness of this move is all the more striking because of the sacrifices Spicer has made on behalf of Trump. Previously a well-liked Washington fixture, Spicer has turned himself into an international joke by loudly and aggressively defending Trump’s every outrage and nonsensical outburst. But Trump is angry at the bad press he continues to receive, which he blames on Spicer. So the president sees fit to squash Spicer’s dream of meeting the Pope.

During the transition, Spicer said, “I’m going to look to God every day to give me the strength to do what’s right. That’s all you can ask for is to get up and say, ‘Can I do this thing?’ Help guide me and ask Him for strength.” One hopes that Spicer soon gets the strength to quit.

What Ross Douthat gets wrong about The Handmaid’s Tale.

Douthat has made good on a long-standing promise to write his own take on Margaret Atwood’s landmark 1985 novel, arguing that the book and the Hulu adaptation are not actually valuable guides in depicting the way we live now. Still, he urges conservative Christians to read the novel despite its anti-fundamentalist bent:

In this sense, conservative Christians should approach “The Handmaid’s Tale” as something more than just a hate-read for the same reason that socialists should read “1984” or even “Atlas Shrugged” and techno-optimists “Fahrenheit 451” or “Brave New World.” So long as you don’t accidentally decide that what you’re reading is not a warning but a blueprint, it’s always a useful exercise to think about how the ideas you treasure can be turned to wicked or inhuman ends.

That’s reasonable. So is his observation that lean-in feminism has “acquiesced” to surrogacy, which he terms “the class-bound commodification of childbearing.” I made the same point in my own essay on The Handmaid’s Tale.

After this, Douthat returns to familiar, flawed claims. Religious conservatives are actually kind of feminist, he says. Religious misogyny is on the way out. The belief that “a woman’s place is in the home is confined to intra-evangelical spats, with little broader influence,” he asserts, sans evidence. No, the real tyrant these days, in a flip of Atwood’s dystopian vision, is secular feminism:

Instead of a world where old-fashioned religious Puritans are trying to reinstate Leviticus, we have a world where the Puritans’ real cultural heirs, the moralistic post-Protestants of academe, are trying to impose a different, consent-based set of sexual regulations—while a laddish, bro-ish and, yes, Trump-ish bachelor culture laughs their prudery to scorn.

The real masters, he tells us, are the P.C. culture warriors on campus. The real victims are the religious conservatives who are everywhere in retreat. “A strange marriage of feminism and capitalism controls the commanding heights,” he writes, “and the commodification and regulation of sexuality advances under its auspices.”

This is an odd claim to make at a time when the entirety of elected federal government is controlled by the Republicans and the conservative men who lead them, some of whom, like Mike Pence, are fiercely religious. A woman’s right to have an abortion is under assault in states across the country. The president himself brags about sexual assault, and conservative voters, including Christians, don’t care.

Perhaps Douthat could learn from my own experience. The Christian college I refer to in my essay placed severe restrictions on human sexuality. I also had to file a Title IX complaint against it because it had no procedures for reporting sexual assault. Thus I learned that Gileadan approaches to sex are real and inflict significant harm. Is there any such real-life equivalent for the conservative Christians that Douthat sees as being prey to a feminist-capitalist alliance?

That is also the real message of The Handmaid’s Tale. Douthat just doesn’t get it.