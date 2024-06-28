Trump Melts Down After Biden Criticizes His Golf Skills in Debate
Donald Trump derailed the debate to discuss golf.
The two presidential candidates took a quick detour from stumbling over their words on Thursday to trash talk each other on a topic completely unrelated to the election: golf.
“Look I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him. I’ll remind you I got my handicap when I was vice president down to a six,” President Joe Biden said. Trump laughed and shook his head.
“By the way, I’ve told you before I’m happy to play golf with you if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?” Biden continued.
“That’s the biggest lie that he’s a six handicap, of all,” Trump said, adding “yup.”
“I was a eight handicap—eight …” Biden continued.
“I’ve seen your swing, I know how you swing,” Trump said.
“Two regular club championships,” Trump continued, bragging about his achievements in the game. “To do that you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match, he can’t hit a ball 50 yards.”