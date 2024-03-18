Donald Trump Can’t Stop Himself From Defending Vladimir Putin

Host Howard Kurtz pointed out that Navalny had survived a poisoning attempt in 2020 and that the circumstances of his death were very mysterious. “How could anything like that happen without Putin and high-ranking Kremlin officials sanctioning it?” he pressed.

“Well, I don’t know. You certainly can’t say for sure, but certainly that would look like something very bad happened,” Trump replied.

HOWARD KURTZ: Do you believe Putin has some responsibility for the death of Navalny?



TRUMP: I don't know pic.twitter.com/82LuPQa0gP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2024

Trump has made no secret of his fondness for Putin or other pro-Russian autocrats. Just last week, Trump swore that if he is reelected, the United States will cease all aid to Ukraine. He is also reportedly considering hiring his former campaign chair Paul Manafort to help with Trump’s 2024 presidential run, which could reignite suspicions of Russian collusion.