Lauren Boebert Humiliates Herself With Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy
The Colorado Republican is jumping on the bandwagon of theorizing about Joe Biden’s mental state.
There are legitimate questions to be had about President Joe Biden’s physical and mental ability to serve another four years in the White House, but at least one conservative lawmaker is pushing an unhinged conspiracy to explain the chief executive’s disastrous debate performance last month.
Early Thursday, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert rhetorically asked online, “I wonder what could have caused Joe Biden’s rapid physical and cognitive decline?” But her choice to include four additional photos of Biden getting vaccinations revealed the shallowness of her concern.
Boebert has aggressively pushed the idea that Covid-19 vaccines are unsafe and dangerous, accusing door-to-door vaccinators at the height of the pandemic of being “needle Nazis” and claiming that instituting a mandatory vaccine network would be akin to “communist China.” In April, the Colorado congresswoman became a target for the conspiracy she helped inflame, battling conspiracy theorists after she suffered a medical emergency.
It’s not the first conspiracy that’s been crafted out of Biden’s poor matchup against Donald Trump in June.
Earlier this week, the White House had to shut down a bubbling conspiracy that Biden has Parkinson’s disease, an idea built almost entirely around one Republican lawmaker’s opinion on Biden’s footwear.
In a news release Monday night, White House medical experts explained that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who has reportedly visited the White House eight times since last summer, has been a member of the White House medical unit since 2012, and is the “longest serving Neurologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and in the Military Healthcare System.” Cannard’s routine visits in the last year were a part of neurology clinics for active-duty members working in the White House, wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president.