“We” Don’t Have a Political Violence Problem. Republicans Do.

Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican running unopposed this year, keynoted in February 2021 the annual white nationalist America First Political Action Conference and has touted it on Twitter—receiving, incidentally, no reprimand from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. After he sent video greetings to the same event this year Gosar claimed, preposterously, that it was a staff error (“We’re kind of short-handed, and it was a miscommunication”). Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steve King appeared in person at this year’s event. This is the political party that has the nerve to run on restoring law and order.

According to the Capitol Police, in 2017-2021 the number of threats against sitting members of Congress increased from 3,939 to 9,625. The Capitol Police don’t furnish a breakdown by party, but a New York Times analysis earlier this month of threats that ended in indictments found that more than one-third were made by Republicans or other MAGA types against Democrats, compared to fewer than one-quarter made by Democrats against Republicans. Another telling statistic from the Times analysis was that Democratic members of Congress outspent their Republican colleagues on security by $9,000 on average. Hispanic, Black, Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native American members outspent their white colleagues by $17,500 on average.

The next wave of violent threats will be directed at volunteers and government officials involved in counting ballots for the 2022 midterms. Predictions that the GOP will win back the House and maybe the Senate don’t seem to deter the MAGA right from believing these elections will be fixed. The threats have begun already. The Justice Department reported in August that it had reviewed more than 1,000 threats against election officials and workers and initiated criminal investigations in 11 percent of these cases. Most of the threats occurred in states where the 2020 results were challenged. A separate study by the Brennan Center found that one in six local election officials have been threatened, either over the phone or in person. Nevada may be the worst. Writing in The Washington Post, Dana Milbank reported that election supervisors in 10 of the state’s 17 counties had either quit, been forced out, or announced their departures, and that the 12-person state elections staff was down to four. This is the fruit of the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021, and the GOP’s collective refusal to hold Trump accountable for it.