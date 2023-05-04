Clarence Thomas’s Friend Basically Confirms the Harlan Crow Tuition Story

Mark Paoletta, a lawyer who is also friends with Thomas and Crow (he was in that weird painting of Crow’s lodge), stepped in with what he probably thought was a slam-dunk of a defense: he essentially admitted the report was true, but insisted Thomas didn’t break any rules in the process.

5 USC 13101 (2) - Definition of "Dependent Child" for reporting purposes under Ethics In Government Act does not include great nephew pic.twitter.com/d089Nf1rLx — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) May 4, 2023

Paoletta also represented Thomas’s wife, Ginni, before the January 6 committee last year.

Thomas is already under fire following two other ProPublica reports, the first one that revealed the extent of his relationship with Crow, and another that found Crow also bought Thomas’s childhood home, where his mother still lives, which similarly went unreported.