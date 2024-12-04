Watch: MTG Booed as She Speaks About Trans Kids Outside Supreme Court
Marjorie Taylor Greene for some reason appeared baffled as the crowd didn’t care to hear what she had to say.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene experienced a reality check outside the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.
Greene was speaking in front of the building that houses the high court as the justices heard oral arguments in U.S. v. Skrmetti, which concerns a legal challenge to Tennessee’s ban against gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
As the right-wing Georgia congresswoman went on a rant, complaining about minors taking puberty blockers “before they’re old enough to join the military, before they’re ever old enough to … be an adult,” she was taken aback by a wave of boos from protesters there for the “Freedom to Be Ourselves” rally in support of trans rights.
According to independent journalist and former New Republic reporter Talia Jane, the crowd was “roughly 4:1 pro-trans rights vs anti” and growing, making Greene and her fellow anti-trans activists a rapidly shrinking minority. In the House of Representatives, however, Greene is now part of a razor-thin Republican majority that will almost certainly attempt to restrict trans rights during Donald Trump’s second term.
Already, Greene and her colleague attention-seeking Representative Nancy Mace are targeting the first transgender person to be elected to Congress, Representative-elect Sarah McBride, ludicrously claiming her use of Capitol restrooms would be tantamount to assault. Inside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, conservative justices holding similar views indicated they would likely uphold the Tennessee law and further restrict rights for transgender people.
Outside of the court, though, Greene and right-wing activists came face-to-face with actual public opinions on trans rights, which include more support for the community than conservatives may realize. It’s a preview of the next four years, with Republicans set to take legal aim at the LGBTQ community in the face of public opposition.