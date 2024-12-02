SCOTUS Already Gave Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Tools to Gut Government

“I now understand that the surveillance videos used in the film were characterized on the basis of inaccurate information provided to me and my team. If I had known then that the videos were not linked to geolocation data, I would have clarified this and produced and edited the film differently,” D’Souza said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined in 2022 that Andrews had been dropping off ballots for members of his own family, and Andrews filed a defamation lawsuit against D’Souza, True the Vote, and the movie’s publisher, Salem Media Group Inc. The publisher issued an apology to Andrews and ultimately retracted the movie from its platforms.

“Again, I apologize to Mr. Andrews. I make this apology not under the terms of a settlement agreement or other duress, but because it is the right thing to do, given what we have now learned,” D’Souza wrote. “While I do not believe Mr. Andrews was ever identified by the film or book, I am sorry for any harm he believes he and his family has suffered as a result of ‘2000 Mules.’”