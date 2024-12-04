House Republicans Are in Danger of Chaos as Last Race Called

“We all believe in him, we really believe that he is not that man he was seven years ago; I’m not that mother.… I am here to tell the truth. To tell the truth to the American people, to the senators on the Hill, especially our female senators. I really hope that you will not listen to the media, and that you will listen to Pete.”

She then turned her scorn on the media, and on The New York Times, saying that they threatened her, and described them as “almost criminal” for reporting on the 2018 email she sent to her son, who could likely become the head of the Pentagon. “They are in it for the commission, for the money, and they don’t care who they hurt: families, children,” she claimed.

Pete Hegseth is on the Hill today trying to convince senators that he’s a changed man, as his nomination has been upended by troubling allegations of rape, sexual harassment, and financial mismanagement in previous workplaces. Beyond all that, he is an unabashed Christian nationalist who would bring a violent, incendiary energy to the Pentagon. The status of his nomination is yet to be determined.

