Trump Has Shocking New Demand as Government Hurtles Toward Shutdown

Trump told NBC News over the phone that it would be the “smartest thing” Congress could do.



“I would support that entirely.… The Democrats have said they want to get rid of it. If they want to get rid of it, I would lead the charge,” Trump said.

He went on to assert that the debt ceiling is a frivolous, imaginary concept intended to scare people into abiding by it. “It doesn’t mean anything, except psychologically,” he said.