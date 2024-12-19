MTG Suddenly Calls for Elon Musk to Take Over as House Speaker

Quote-tweeting Paul’s proposal approvingly, Greene wrote that she would be “open to supporting” Musk for the speakership.

“DOGE can only truly be accomplished by reigning [sic] in Congress to enact real government efficiency,” Greene wrote, referring to the austerity agenda of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory panel to be co-led by Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. “The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday. This could be the way.”

If Paul and Greene were to have it their way, Musk would be the first nonmember to hold the speakership.