“Don’t Give a Shit”: Kyrsten Sinema Responds to All Her Critics
The Democratic-turned-independent senator gave the wildest exit interview possible.
Senator Kyrsten Sinema, former Democrat and current party thorn, made her feelings known in an “exit interview” with Semafor.
The Arizona senator, who is perhaps best known for opposing key Democratic policies, along with her DINO collaborator Senator Joe Manchin, reflected on her time in office—revealing little regret.
On her recent decision to vote with Manchin to block President Biden’s reappointment of a top labor board nominee, she simply stated, “Don’t give a shit.”
She showed little remorse for other major decisions, like going against Democrats in 2022 to oppose filibuster reform, calling it the “most important decision I’ve ever made in my life.”
“I know some people think I’m, like, this enigma or whatever, but I don’t think that’s true at all,” Sinema said. “I think, maybe, this is a place where sometimes people say things that they don’t mean. I am not one of those people.… I think I’m highly predictable.” She then refused to say who she voted for.
“Honestly, I feel like we got 40 years’ worth of work done in one term,” she continued. “I do wish we had gotten immigration done. We tried really hard, but everything else was just pretty freaking amazing.”
Again, this from the woman who was often absent from key Democratic votes to go run in an Ironman or work at some winery. She noted that she (thankfully) is done running for public office. We’ll see what kind of chaos she can cause next in the consulting and lobbying world.