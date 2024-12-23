Trump Adviser Somehow Makes Greenland Threat Even Worse
Corey Lewandowski had a terrible answer when asked about Donald Trump’s recent threats against Greenland and Panama.
In the least surprising revelation ever, Donald Trump’s adviser Corey Lewandowski said the president-elect’s dream of annexing Greenland was all to boost his own ego—and acted like that was a good enough reason.
During an interview on Newsmax Monday, Lewandowski suggested that Trump’s recent calls to have the U.S. claim the Panama Canal and Greenland were purposefully outrageous declarations, and just part of the tactical brilliance one could expect from his bold America First agenda.
“So what is Donald Trump talking about? He’s talking about maybe Greenland from a historic perspective coming as part of the United States, taking back the Panama Canal so that China doesn’t have its influence there,” Lewandowski said.
“This is a president who is making out-of-the-box announcements to put the world on notice that once again the United States is the dominant world superpower, and we have a president who understands what that means, and is not going to kowtow to our foreign friends, or our foreign adversaries,” Lewandowski added.
Technically, Lewandowski is right. A world superpower can easily keep both allies and enemies on their toes if they continually make a series of absurd statements on the world stage.
When Newsmax’s Emma Rechenberg gently reminded Lewandowski that Greenland was a semiautonomous state, owned by Denmark, he didn’t seem the least bit dissuaded.
“Why would [Trump] want this?” Rechenberg asked.
“Well, look, Donald Trump is a real estate master, and he understands the historic and the strategic, more importantly, significance of Greenland,” Lewandowski replied, but didn’t appear to know what exactly made it so significant.
“So it’s not because of its beautiful temperatures. We know that’s not the case,” Lewandowski continued. “There is a very important strategic value to the United States having control of this.”
But Lewandowski wasn’t done. “And by the way, we have not expanded our country in 70 years. So, look, Donald Trump is, again, thinking outside the box. How do we have a lasting impact on the world stage? What does his legacy look like?”
Pretty much stating the obvious, Lewandowski explained that the megalomaniacal Trump was hoping to acquire Greenland so he would look cool. A big acquisition like that might distract from any calamities stateside, including his planned massive violent deportations and tariffs set to tank the economy.