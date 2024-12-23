Trump Adviser Somehow Makes Greenland Threat Even Worse

“There was absolutely no need for that whatsoever, and frankly, your Honor, the mayor should know more than anyone of the presumption of innocence that he too is afforded when he [is] dealing with his own issues,” Friedman Agnifilo said. “And frankly, I submit that he was just trying to detract from those issues by making a spectacle of Mr. Mangione.”

In an interview with Pix11 News Thursday, a transcript of which Friedman Agnifilo read out for the record, Adams had explained why he wanted to be present for the stunt.

“I wanted to send a strong message with the police commissioner that we are leading from the front,” Adams said. “I’m not going to just allow him to come into our city. I wanted to look him in the eye and state that, ‘You carried out this terrorist act in my city, the city that the people of New York love.’ And I wanted to be there to show the symbolism of that.”