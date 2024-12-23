Matt Gaetz Launches Desperate Lawsuit to Stop Ethics Report Release
Matt Gaetz is freaking out ahead of the expected release of the House Ethics report into his sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.
Former Representative Matt Gaetz is filing a restraining order against the entire House Ethics Committee to stop them from showing the world their findings, which reportedly includes evidence that he paid an underaged girl for sex.
Gaetz accuses the committee of an “unconstitutional” attempt “to exercise jurisdiction over a private citizen through the threatened release of an investigative report containing potentially defamatory allegations, in violation of the Committee’s own rules.”
This is the result of a yearslong investigation into allegations that Gaetz had paid a teenage girl and multiple women thousands of dollars for sex and drugs since 2017.
This is a developing story.