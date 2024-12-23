Skip Navigation
Matt Gaetz Launches Desperate Lawsuit to Stop Ethics Report Release

Matt Gaetz is freaking out ahead of the expected release of the House Ethics report into his sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

Matt Gaetz gestures while speaking at a podium
Former Representative Matt Gaetz is filing a restraining order against the entire House Ethics Committee to stop them from showing the world their findings, which reportedly includes evidence that he paid an underaged girl for sex.

Gaetz accuses the committee of an “unconstitutional” attempt “to exercise jurisdiction over a private citizen through the threatened release of an investigative report containing potentially defamatory allegations, in violation of the Committee’s own rules.”

This is the result of a yearslong investigation into allegations that Gaetz had paid a teenage girl and multiple women thousands of dollars for sex and drugs since 2017.

This is a developing story.

Matt Gaetz Ethics Report Is as Damning as It Gets

The former Florida congressman paid a teenager for sex and used illegal drugs, the House Ethics Committee investigation reportedly found.

Matt Gaetz
This all comes after CNN reported last week that the committee secretly voted to release its report into former Representative Matt Gaetz. The report is years long, and based on allegations that Gaetz had paid a teenage girl and multiple women thousands of dollars for sex and drugs since 2017.

Gaetz’s restraining order request states that the report would be unjustly tarnishing his reputation, arguing that it is “concerning matters of sexual propriety and other acts of alleged moral turpitude constitutes irreparable harm that cannot be adequately remedied through monetary damages.”

The clerk’s office has already told Gaetz his lawsuit must be refiled, as Gaetz’s attorneys made paperwork errors that must be corrected before it goes any further.

Gaetz has fervently denied any and all allegations.

“In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated—even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court—which is why no such claim was ever made in court,” Gaetz wrote last week. “It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now.”

This story has been updated.

Trump Responds to “President Musk” Claims—and It’s Clear He’s Pissed

Donald Trump isn’t loving the accusations that Elon Musk is the one really running the show in the Republican Party.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump dismissed the “President Musk” jokes Sunday, and it was less than convincing.

During his address at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, the president-elect pushed back on claims that Musk planned to supplant him as president.

“No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” Trump said. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.”

But Trump carefully elided the actual criticism of Musk’s growing political influence. People aren’t worried that Musk is plotting to steal the presidency—they’re worried he already has.

Last week, Musk issued his own set of marching orders to Congress, ordering Republicans to oppose a massive spending bill to avert a government shutdown, or face being primaried by a Musk-backed candidate. Meanwhile, Trump stayed more or less silent, and Democratic leaders began to criticize the president-elect for allowing Musk to lead his party.

When Trump eventually did weigh in, also issuing a request to lift the debt ceiling, his spokesperson Karoline Leavitt issued a chilly statement to make sure everyone knew there was only one man in charge.

“As soon as President Trump released his official stance on the CR, Republicans on Capitol Hill echoed his point of view. President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Full stop,” said Leavitt.

Only when both Musk and Trump approved of the spending bill was it able to move forward. While the changes Musk sought were made, Trump’s request got left on the cutting room floor.

Musk’s recent behavior indicates not only a growing influence on Trump, but on the Republican Party at large, as Republicans immediately fell in line. Already, many have begun pledging themselves to assist the unelected bureaucrat with the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, a scheme to eradicate federal programs and workers and replace them with pricey corporate contracts and vendors.

House Republicans Snub Trump and Finally Pass Bill to Avoid Shutdown

The House of Representatives has passed a spending bill, missing a key Trump demand.

House Speaker Mike Johnson
The House of Representatives finally voted to avert a government shutdown Friday evening, just hours before government funding was set to expire, thanks to Democratic help and Republicans’ decision to exclude Donald Trump’s demand to extend the debt ceiling.

The bill to continue funding for the government passed with 366 votes in favor and 34 votes against, with every single “no” vote coming from a Republican.

This most recent vote comes one day after a whopping 38 Republicans joined 197 Democrats in voting against an abbreviated continuing resolution, endorsed by both Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

That bill had nixed several key provisions from the original, including ones to fund research into pediatric cancer, premature labor, and Down syndrome; to treat sickle-cell anemia and early cancer detection; and criminalize deepfake pornography.

The original 1,547-page bipartisan bill was scrapped Wednesday, after Musk railed against it on social media and Trump demanded that Republicans find a way to lift the debt ceiling, sending an embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson scrambling to come up with a new version of the legislation.

The massive bill underwent several stages on Friday, having been split up into three component parts for lawmakers to vote on separately: a three-month continuing resolution, a bill funding disaster relief, and a bill to grant $10 billion in relief for farmers and extend the farmer’s bill, while Trump’s request to raise the debt ceiling was nowhere to be found.

In the end, lawmakers voted on one single package, which would fund the government through March 14, provide roughly $100 billion for disaster aid, and extend the federal programs supporting farmers, providing $30 billion in economic relief.

AOC Perfectly Sums Up the Big Problem in Shutdown Battle

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped Elon Musk, and offered an easy solution to addressing the “billionaire man-child.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks and points a finger
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a simple fix for the current government shutdown battle.

“How about the House add campaign finance reform to the CR so Republicans and Democrats alike can stop being so scared about what a billionaire man-child thinks before they vote on anything around here,” AOC wrote on X Friday.

The “billionaire man-child” in question is Elon Musk, who has been threatening to primary any representatives who don’t back his preferred version of the spending bill. Musk helped tank the bipartisan spending bill on Wednesday through a barrage of posts on X, and on Thursday, a Trump-backed bill failed to win over enough Republicans. On Friday afternoon, Musk again began hinting at his opposition to the revised Republican plan.

Musk’s outside role in these negotiations has called into question who’s really calling the shots in the Republican Party.

“The leader of the GOP is Elon Musk,” Representative Brendan Boyle wrote on X. “I don’t know why Trump doesn’t just hand him the Oval Office,” said Representative Greg Cesar.

Pardon Recipient Roger Stone Makes Wild Claim on Unfair Justice System

Donald Trump pardoned Roger Stone in 2020.

Roger Stone gestures while speaking
Roger Stone said Friday he wants to fix America’s broken justice system, conveniently forgetting the time he got bailed out of criminal charges by his buddy Donald Trump.

During Stone’s address at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, the longtime GOP operative and self-proclaimed “agent provocateur” explained what he believed Trump’s allies hope to gain from a second stint in the White House.

“What we seek is a rebalance of the scales of justice, so this country can return to one standard of justice, not the two-tiered justice system,” Stone said in a video posted on X by CBS News’s senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

It’s sort of unclear to which two-tiered justice system Stone was referring—could it possibly have been the one that secured him a presidential pardon after he was indicted for lying to Congress about Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election, witness tampering, and obstruction? The very same system that rescued him, the president-elect’s longtime friend and ally, from a 40-month prison sentence? Surely not that one, right?

There are certainly serious problems with the country’s justice system worthy of the attention of the president of the United States—but Stone’s not talking about those. No, he’s most likely talking about the system that pardoned Hunter Biden for gun charges and tax evasion, or the system that pursued charges against the rioters at the January 6 insurrection, whose violence Stone cheered on.

Ultimately, MAGA is not seeking to “rebalance the scales”; it’s seeking to throw the scale out and do whatever the hell Trump wants. But if Stone is seriously interested in being prosecuted for tax evasion, the Justice Department can definitely make that happen.

Elon Tries to Kill “President Musk” Allegations After Total Disaster

Musk’s genius spending bill idea crashed and burned. Now he’s hoping he won’t be blamed, including by Trump.

Elon Musk's head creepily pops up behind Donald Trump and JD Vance
Elon Musk is hoping to dispel the widely circulating notion that he, not President-elect Trump, is really calling the shots.

On Thursday, X user Lulu Cheng Meservey called such speculations indicative of a wider “strategy” to sow discord between Musk and Trump. “By jabbing Trump about not being the alpha, the idea is to provoke him to sideline Elon and to fray the relationship,” Meservey wrote.

Musk agreed, writing in a quote-tweet Friday, “The political & legacy media puppets all got their new instructions yesterday and are now parroting the same message to drive a wedge between [Trump] and me. They will fail.”

The “President Musk” rhetoric began after the billionaire, whose financial support for Trump and other Republican candidates made him 2024’s biggest political donor, helped tank a bipartisan spending bill. Musk unleashed a fusillade of criticism on his social media platform, X, as well as a threat to fund primary challenges against representatives who voted to pass the deal.

Later that day, President-elect Trump came out against the deal, and after a failed vote on a revised bill Thursday, House Republicans are scrambling to put together an eleventh-hour plan to avoid a government shutdown.

Musk has since tried to shift blame and downplay his role in the outcome. He’s also apparently hoping to shut down Democrats’ suggestions that his outsize role in the legislative process indicates that he’s the one truly pulling the strings in the incoming Trump administration.

Many Democrats leapt on the events of the week to say just that: “The leader of the GOP is Elon Musk,” tweeted Representative Brendan Boyle. “I don’t know why Trump doesn’t just hand him the Oval Office,” said Representative Greg Cesar. “It’s clear who’s in charge, and it’s not President-elect Donald Trump,” posted Pramila Jayapal, saying Trump followed the lead of “Shadow President Elon Musk.” (Jayapal’s were the comments that specifically drew Meservey’s, and in turn Musk’s, ire.)

Whatever the state of Musk and Trump’s relationship after the world’s wealthiest man flexed his political muscles this week, the notion that Musk is delivering marching orders seems to have struck a nerve with team Trump. On Thursday, a Trump spokesperson insisted that the president-elect, and no one else, was in charge, saying, “President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Full stop.”

Mike Johnson Snubs Trump With Plan C on Government Shutdown

Republicans’ new spending bill completely ignores Trump’s biggest demand.

Mike Johnson puts his hands on his head as he stands at a lectern
House Republicans seem poised to give Donald Trump the finger for the second time in less than 24 hours.

Speaker Mike Johnson announced a new continuing resolution plan on Friday that does not include what the president-elect has been pining for for days: an extension to the debt ceiling.

“We have a unified Republican conference. There’s a unanimous agreement in the room that we need to move forward,” Johnson told a room full of reporters. “I will not telegraph to you the specific details of that yet.… I expect that we will be proceeding forward. We will not have a government shutdown.”

Johnson’s new plan, which he has not yet discussed with Trump, will instead be one vote that includes a spending package, disaster aid, farm aid, and the farm bill extension—no debt ceiling changes included. The plan C comes after 38 House Republicans on Thursday evening voted against a Trump-backed plan that would extend the debt ceiling by two years.

Johnson’s move is sure to draw the ire of both Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, who has been threatening to primary any Republican who does not agree to a continuing resolution on Trump’s terms (or his).

Elon Musk’s Latest Tantrum Shows He Has No Idea What He’s Doing

Elon Musk is now threatening to primary everyone.

Elon Musk looks up while walking in the U.S. Capitol

Elon Musk is now threatening to get rid of Democratic lawmakers, but he has no idea who he’s dealing with … no, seriously he has no idea who he’s complaining about.

Musk responded Friday to a video of Representative Richie Neal, the ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, where the Massachusetts Democrat slammed the unelected bureaucrat for trying to kill the bipartisan spending bill needed to keep the government running.

“A tweet changed all of it?” Neal scoffed, referring to Musk’s deluge of posts on X Wednesday and Thursday instructing Republicans to oppose the bill, threatening to oust the ones who didn’t, and cheering on the increasingly inevitable government shutdown.

“Can you imagine what the next two years will be like if every time that Congress works its will, and then there’s a tweet, or from an individual who has no official portfolio, who threatens members on the Republican side with a primary, and they succumb?” Neal asked.

“This institution has a separate responsibility based on the separation of powers,” he warned.

Musk didn’t like this at all, apparently, and replied in his new favorite way: a threat to buy Neal out of his seat.

“Oh … forgot to mention that I’m also going to be funding moderate candidates in heavily Democrat districts, so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them, like this jackass,” Musk wrote.

But Neal is a fairly moderate Democrat, who has been a representative in Massachusetts—a fairly Democratic state—for more than three decades. In November, he was reelected to his role leading the state’s first district by 62 percent of the vote, handily beating an independent challenger.

That’s not to say Musk couldn’t somehow find a challenger to oppose Neal, but the billionaire technocrat clearly thinks he can throw money at any problem and move the dial. While money and a right-wing propaganda machine may have an outsized influence in Congress, Musk may be starting to realize that he’s just not cut out for this whole politics thing.

Ex–Nancy Mace Adviser Dishes on Why He Dropped Her as Client

“You can stop texting me,” Wesley Hunt said, before explaining why he no longer works with the Republican representative.

Nancy Mace walks in the capitol, gaze pointed down
The list of people who hate Nancy Mace is growing longer with each passing day.

On Friday, the cantankerous Republican representative’s former consultant took to X to air her out. 

“You can stop texting me. I fired Nancy Mace as [a] client a few months back because I’m a political consultant and not a babysitter, a sex therapist or a doctor who can prescribe fixes for chemical imbalances,” wrote Wesley Donehue, CEO of the political consulting firm Push Digital. “I don’t have time for her constant egotistical bullshit and drama in my life.”

In a follow-up tweet, Donehue clarified that he was reacting to Mace’s own attack on fellow Republicans. His comment seems to align with the jabs Mace and fellow Republican Representative Trey Gowdy have been exchanging. 

“Nancy Mace would not be in the House if it weren’t for Donald Trump, and she can’t vote the way that he asks her to today?” Gowdy told Fox News on Thursday. “I hope he’s got as long a memory for House members as he does senators that even threaten to not support one of his nominees.”  

“I have a message for Trey Gowdy: You let Hillary Clinton off the hook for Benghazi. Sit your ass back down,” Mace posted on X later that night. 

“Which bathroom do we think Trey Gowdy uses? #HoldTheLine,” she said in another, attaching a picture of Gowdy and bizarrely implying he is transgender.
 
Donehue responded to this directly on X. “Imagine wanting to run statewide and thinking this is a good idea. The upstate loves Trey Gowdy. This is what happens when a person cannot control their emotions enough to think strategically.”

Mace has made a fool of herself multiple times since the election: going on a public transphobic tirade to target Sarah McBride, the first and only trans member of Congress, claiming that she was assaulted by a trans activist who says he simply shook her hand, and now the intraparty bullying. Can’t wait to see the next desperate media ploy for attention.

