In Major Twist, Trump Will Face Consequences for Something After All
Donald Trump will be sentenced in his hush-money case.
New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has ordered Donald Trump to be sentenced for the 34 felony counts in his hush-money case on January 10, before his inauguration.
In an 18-page decision filed Friday, Merchan denied Trump’s request to vacate the verdict and dismiss the indictment. Merchan made clear, however, that he had no intention of sentencing Trump to jail time, fines, or probation.
“While this Court as a matter of law must not make any determination on sentencing prior to giving the parties and Defendant opportunity to be heard, it seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court’s inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration,” the filing said.
“A sentence of unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options,” the filing continued.
Trump may appear in person or virtually, according to the filing, and must respond by January 5.
In November, Merchan granted Trump’s application for a stay of sentencing, but made no mention of throwing out his felony convictions, which seemed to signal that Trump’s sentencing would be canceled indefinitely if not until the end of his four-year term.
The following month, Merchan ruled that Trump’s guilty conviction would stand, regardless of what the Supreme Court has said about immunity. Trump absolutely lost it, calling Merchan a “radical partisan,” even though he’d previously railed against critics who claimed judicial decisions were political. Of course, Trump was only referring to judges who rule in his favor, such as Judge Aileen Cannon, who helped him sidestep charges of mishandling classified documents.
Trump was charged for falsifying business documents to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, to conceal their affair ahead of the 2016 election. Trump was found guilty by a jury of his peers in May.
Should the sentencing proceed as scheduled, Trump will officially enter the White House as a convicted felon.
This story has been updated.