Trump Loses It After Hush-Money Judge Says He’s Not Immune

“BREAKING: In a completely illegal, psychotic order, the deeply conflicted, corrupt, biased, and incompetent Acting Justice Juan Merchan has completely disrespected the United States Supreme Court, and its Historic Decision on Immunity,” Trump ranted.



“But even without Immunity, this illegitimate case is nothing but a Rigged Hoax. Merchan, who is a radical partisan, wrote an opinion that is knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution, and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it. Merchan has so little respect for the Constitution that he is keeping in place an illegal gag order on me, your President and President-Elect, just so I cannot expose his and his family’s disqualifying and illegal conflicts….”

Merchan on Monday ruled that Trump’s hush-money conviction cannot be dismissed on the grounds of immunity because the actions he was found guilty of—falsifying business records regarding hush-money payments he made during his 2016 campaign to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an affair—were part of his personal, not presidential, life.