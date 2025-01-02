GOP Senselessly Blames Terror Attacks on Southern Border
Republicans are politicizing suffering.
First DEI and now the southern border—Republicans have been remarkably quick to blame the attacks in Las Vegas and New Orleans this week on their favorite bogeymen. It came from the top first. The president-elect took to Truth Social Thursday morning to rail against Joe Biden’s immigration policy.
“With the Biden ‘Open Border’s Policy’ I said, many times during Rallies, and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe,” Trump wrote. “That time has come, only worse than ever imagined. Joe Biden is the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER. What he and his group of Election Interfering “thugs” have done to our Country will not soon be forgotten! MAGA.”
Matthew Livelsberger and Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, recently named by law enforcement as the suspects in the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans fatal truck attack, respectively, were both United States citizens and military veterans. Livelsberger was even a Green Beret. The southern border has seemingly nothing to do with the attacks.
Even still, the GOP focused on border policy after two natural-born American citizens committed acts of terror. “I don’t know if enough attention is being paid to this, but we all know that for the last four years, the Biden Administration has been completely derelict in its duty,” Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News on Thursday. “Congressional Republicans, we here in the House and the Senate, have repeatedly asked the DHS under the Biden administration about the correlation, the obvious concern, about terrorism and the wide-open border, the idea that dangerous people were coming here in droves and setting up potential terrorist cells around the country, we have been ringing the alarms.”
Incoming border czar Tom Homan also joined in on the misinformation campaign, telling Fox News that “border patrol continues to release people into this country without proper vetting.”