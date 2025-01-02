GOP Senselessly Blames Terror Attacks on Southern Border

Matthew Livelsberger and Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, recently named by law enforcement as the suspects in the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans fatal truck attack, respectively, were both United States citizens and military veterans. Livelsberger was even a Green Beret. The southern border has seemingly nothing to do with the attacks.

Even still, the GOP focused on border policy after two natural-born American citizens committed acts of terror. “I don’t know if enough attention is being paid to this, but we all know that for the last four years, the Biden Administration has been completely derelict in its duty,” Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News on Thursday. “Congressional Republicans, we here in the House and the Senate, have repeatedly asked the DHS under the Biden administration about the correlation, the obvious concern, about terrorism and the wide-open border, the idea that dangerous people were coming here in droves and setting up potential terrorist cells around the country, we have been ringing the alarms.”

Incoming border czar Tom Homan also joined in on the misinformation campaign, telling Fox News that “border patrol continues to release people into this country without proper vetting.”