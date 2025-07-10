Judge Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order via SCOTUS Loophole

A federal judge on Thursday blocked Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order nationwide.

Trump’s order, which seeks to deny automatic citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to undocumented immigrants or those with temporary status, was set to go into effect in late July, in at least some states, after the Supreme Court last month lifted nationwide injunctions halting the order.

However, the Supreme Court left open the possibility that a judge could freeze Trump’s order by granting nationwide class action status to all children who would be affected by it. The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups thus challenged Trump’s order and refiled their case as a class action lawsuit before U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante, a George W. Bush appointee.

On Thursday, Laplante granted their request, certifying the class and issuing an injunction that stops Trump’s order in its tracks—or, at least, is set to do so after a pause of a few days, during which the president will have the opportunity to appeal.

“The preliminary injunction is just not a close call to the court,” LaPlante reportedly ruled from the bench. (He said he will issue a written decision later Thursday.) “The deprivation of U.S. citizenship and an abrupt change of policy that was longstanding” would cause “irreparable harm,” he said, calling citizenship “the greatest privilege that exists in the world.”