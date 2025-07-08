Trump’s Claim on Ukraine Aid Raises Question of Who’s In Control

Donald Trump gracelessly dodged a question Tuesday about weapons shipments to Ukraine, revealing that the commander-in-chief has no idea about what’s going on with his own warchest.

During a Cabinet meeting, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Trump for details about his recent flip on sending military aid to Ukraine.

“Mr. President, you want to send more weapons to Ukraine, as you said last night. Last week the Pentagon paused some shipments of weapons to Ukraine. Did you approve of that pause?” Collins asked.

“We wanted to put defensive weapons, because Putin is not—he’s not treating human beings right. He’s killing too many people,” Trump said. “So we’re sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I’ve approved that.”

“So who ordered the pause last week?” Collins pressed.

“I don’t know, why don’t you tell me?” Trump said, but he wasn’t asking Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth—he was asking Collins herself.

“I think that’s a question for the Pentagon,” Collins replied, as Trump moved to take another question.

pic.twitter.com/N46JsMpBZZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025

NBC News reported that the decision to pause weapons shipments to Ukraine was a unilateral decision by Hegseth, three congressional aides, and a former U.S. official familiar with the matter. The Trump administration claimed that their munitions stockpiles were running low—despite an analysis by senior military officials that found the levels were not yet critical.



This is the third time Hegseth has single-handedly directed the Pentagon to stop weapons shipments to Ukraine since entering office. For context, this is the same guy who once counseled Kyiv to give up its hopes of reclaiming seized territory from Russia.

In a surprise move, Trump reversed the pause Monday—much to the outrage of his supporters—saying that Ukrainians “have to be able to defend themselves.” On Tuesday, the president sounded jilted when discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was “not happy” with his supposed ally.

“We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you wanna know the truth. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless,” Trump said.