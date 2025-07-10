Ken Paxton’s Wife Files for Divorce “in Light of Recent Discoveries”

Texas State Senator Angela Paxton has filed for divorce from her husband, Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has long faced accusations of infidelity and corruption. Senator Paxton blamed the split squarely on her husband’s cheating, while the attorney general blamed the split on “the pressures of countless political attacks.”

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” Senator Paxton wrote on X. “I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”

Those “recent discoveries” were the adultery that the senator accused her husband of in her divorce petition. The petition also noted the two had stopped living together in June 2024.

The attorney general made it seem like it was the stress of political office rather than his sleeping with other people that caused Senator Paxton to file for divorce.

“After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives,” he wrote on X. “I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time.”

This is extremely avoidant language from the attorney general, who just two years ago was impeached by the Texas state Assembly for allegedly securing a job for the woman he was having an affair with. He was eventually acquitted. Attorney General Paxton is currently campaigning for the Senate himself against John Cornyn.