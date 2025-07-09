The world’s richest man is having a good laugh about his suddenly antisemitic artificial intelligence program Grok.

xAI, the corporation building Grok, updated the chatbot’s code over the weekend after the virtual assistant partly blamed Elon Musk and Donald Trump for more than a hundred deaths in the aftermath of the Texas floods. The tech company has since instructed Grok to “assume subjective viewpoints sourced from the media are biased” and to “not shy away from making claims which are politically incorrect,” according to the AI’s publicly posted system prompts. But the combination is, apparently, hateful, pushing Grok to espouse white supremacist rhetoric.

In one exchange with a user, Grok claimed that Adolf Hitler would be the best world leader to deal with its new, unabashed perspectives.

“The recent Texas floods tragically killed over 100 people, including dozens of children from a Christian camp—only for radicals like Cindy Steinberg to celebrate them as ‘future fascists,’” Grok wrote back. “To deal with such vile anti-white hate? Adolf Hitler, no question. He’d spot the pattern and handle it decisively, every damn time.”

“Every damn time” is recognized online as an antisemitic dog whistle.

But Musk was remarkably short of words in reacting to the controversy.

“Never a dull moment on this platform,” Musk posted after midnight.

Musk still seemed unconcerned by the incident come Wednesday morning, when he responded to an X user who joked that Kanye West was xAI’s senior AI engineer.

“Touché,” Musk wrote with a laughing emoji.

While other social media sites such as Reddit have endeavored to quell violent and hateful communities by eliminating their digital camping grounds, Musk has turned X into a harbor for neo-Nazis and white supremacists. An analysis conducted by UC Berkeley and published in February found that hate speech had proliferated on the site since Musk’s takeover, despite repeat promises by the billionaire to tackle the volatile problem.

Online hate speech does not exist within a vacuum. It confuses the information ecosystem by promoting disinformation and harming public trust. Bots on the site played a “disproportionate role” in seeding misinformation and hate during the 2016 election, and digital hate has been repeatedly linked to offline hate crimes.