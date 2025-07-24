Trump’s Relationship With Epstein Further Exposed in Bombshell Video
In resurfaced video testimony, Jeffrey Epstein was asked if he and Donald Trump ever spent time with young girls.
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had a personal relationship, in Epstein’s own words.
In resurfaced footage of the pedophilic sex trafficker’s 2010 deposition, Epstein confesses to socializing with Trump—but refuses to answer whether or not they spent time with children.
“Have you ever had a personal relationship with Donald Trump?” the interviewer asked.
“What do you mean by ‘personal relationship,’ sir?” Epstein responded.
“Have you socialized with him?” the interviewer clarified, to which Epstein said, “Yes, sir.”
“Yes?” the interviewer pressed.
“Yes, sir,” Epstein repeated.
But Epstein wasn’t able to answer with such clarity when it came to darker topics.
“Have you ever socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18?” the interviewer asked.
After a brief pause, Epstein failed to answer in the negative, notably under the threat of perjury. Instead, he sidestepped the question completely.
“Though l’d like to answer that question, at least today l’m going to have to assert my Fifth, Sixth, and 14th Amendment rights, sir,” he said.
There is mounting evidence that Trump and Epstein had a remarkably close relationship, though the president has vehemently denied any such connection since his administration became consumed by an internal scandal over Epstein’s alleged “client list.” A Quinnipiac poll published last week found that 63 percent of voters disapprove of the way the Trump administration has handled the Epstein case, which has so far included the Justice Department backtracking on the existence of certain documents and the president chalking up Epstein’s notoriety to a Democrat-invented “hoax.”
Prior to his death, Epstein described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together several times, Trump allegedly penned a salacious letter to Epstein for the pedophile’s 50th birthday, the real estate mogul reportedly flew on Epstein’s jets between Palm Beach and New York at least seven times, and the first time that Trump slept with his now-wife Melania was reportedly aboard Epstein’s plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”
In a 2002 New York magazine profile of Epstein, Trump said he had known Epstein for 15 years and referred to him as a “terrific guy.”
“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump said at the time.