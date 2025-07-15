211 House Republicans Vote to Block Release of Epstein Files

House Republicans on Tuesday blocked a rule to release the Epstein files, with zero Republicans supporting the measure. The final vote was 211 to 210. One Republican with a spine would have tipped the scale and given the American people greater transparency on the Epstein saga.

Democrats introduced an amendment to release the Epstein files for a floor vote, after Republicans struck it down in the House Rules committee on Monday evening The measure, which would have allowed debate on whether the administration should be required to release the files, was rejected yet again with all 211 “no” votes coming from a Republican. Nine Republicans abstained from the vote.

The nine Republicans who chose not to vote were: Andy Ogles (TN), Michael McCaul (TX), Thomas Massie (KY), Barry Loudermilk (GA), Wesley Hunt (TX), Morgan Lutrell (TX), Mark Green (TN), Monica De La Cruz (TX), and Buddy Carter (GA).

Even Republicans who have been particularly vocal about the Epstein files, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, voted against the measure to allow debate on the files.

Democratic Representative Mary Gay Scanlon offered the motion to trigger the vote on the amendment, which was first introduced by Democratic Representative Ro Khanna.

The Epstein files have become a major point of contention within the MAGA movement, as the base expresses anger and frustration towards the Trump administration for dismissing a case that has fueled their political actions for years now.