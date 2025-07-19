The Epstein Files Are Going to Haunt Trump’s Presidency

Donald Trump’s second term has been, more or less from the moment he placed his hand on the Bible on January 20, an endless succession of horrors. Law-abiding residents are being disappeared to foreign countries by Trump’s army of masked-up goons. He just signed into law the largest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in the country’s history, while also ripping health care away from millions. Trump’s cuts in global aid have caused, according to some estimates, hundreds of thousands of deaths around the world. He also risked World War III with direct strikes on Iran, which seems only to have delayed nuclear enrichment by several months. And all the while, Trump and his family have been making millions selling the presidency.

This fascistic and corrupt administration is, by definition, scandalous; it has sparked widespread outrage and protest over its immoral, illegal abuses. But in a narrower sense, Trump’s second term has been free of the kind of ubiquitous political scandal that defined his first term, when allegations of collusion with Russia threatened to undo his presidency. Until now.

Compared to pretty much everything listed at the start of this piece, the Trump administration’s refusal to release all government files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted child sex offender and alleged sex-trafficker, is small beer. But—in no small part due to Trump’s own actions—it has erupted into a massive scandal. The Wall Street Journal’s publication on Thursday of the details of a birthday card Trump wrote to Epstein in 2003—the message suggested both close friendship and knowledge that his friend was, at the very least, a bit of a pervert—makes clear that major outlets are belatedly devoting resources to covering their relationship. Now, this nascent scandal is poised to become exactly what Trump is labeling it in an attempt to discredit it: the next Russiagate.

It’s easy to forget that Russiagate—all those years of leaks and denials, of right-wing conspiracy theories, and the plodding Mueller inquiry—didn’t have to drag on the way it did. If Trump had disavowed Russian efforts to aid his campaign in 2016, it may not have led to a lengthy investigation and his impeachment. Instead, Trump not only used hacked materials to aid his campaign, but repeatedly encouraged Russia to help him to defeat Hillary Clinton. This encouragement led many to understandably conclude that there was a kind of quid pro quo between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin—or, much less reasonably, to conclude that Trump, first as the Republican nominee and later as president, was being blackmailed and controlled by the Kremlin.