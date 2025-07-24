South Park Eviscerates Trump and His “Teeny-Tiny” Manhood
South Park kicked off their new season with a damning episode showing Donald Trump in bed with Satan.
South Park used its first new episode in two years to openly ridicule President Trump and Paramount, their own parent company. The episode, titled “Sermon on the Mount,” parodies much of the president’s first six months, portraying him literally in bed with Satan.
In the episode, the parents of South Park protest against Trump’s insertion of prayer into their schools, and Trump threatens to sue them for $5 billion. Jesus himself then appears and asks the parents to simply capitulate.
“I didn’t want to come back and be in the school, but I had to because it was part of a lawsuit and the agreement with Paramount,” Jesus says. “You guys saw what happened to CBS? Well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount. You really want to end up like Colbert? You guys got to stop being stupid.... He also has the power to sue and take bribes and he can do anything to anyone. It’s the fucking president, dude.... South Park is over.”
The episode also depicts Trump with an abnormally small penis, which he harasses Satan with while they’re in bed together.
This episode is particularly audacious, as it comes after Paramount made two major concessions to Trump by ending The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and settling for $16 million because he didn’t like the way 60 Minutes edited an episode with Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign. This also comes as South Park Digital Studios announced their own $1.5 billion licensing deal with Paramount.
“Hard to think of anything more defiant in media & entertainment recently than Trey Parker & Matt Stone going scorched earth on Paramount in a South Park season premiere on the heels of netting a $1.5 billion deal with the very same company,” Puck Senior Correspondent Dyland Byers wrote on X.