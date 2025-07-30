Treasury Sec. Brazenly Admits Trump’s Real Goal With Social Security

As a stipulation of Trump’s tax bill, the U.S. government would deposit $1,000 in so-called “Trump Accounts” for Americans born between 2025 and 2028. The investment, according to Bessent, would dually serve as a way to prevent young people from getting “disillusioned with the system” and voting for the likes of New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, as well as a way to slyly privatize Social Security.

“So, when you do this, you make everyone a shareholder. You make everyone a stakeholder. People who are part of the system do not want to bring down the system,” Bessent said.

Bessent then shared an anecdote about being asked to help manage a construction worker’s hypothetical lottery winnings, to which he claimed that the “best thing you can do is save that $20.”