Treasury Sec. Brazenly Admits Trump’s Real Goal With Social Security
Scott Bessent is saying the quiet part out loud.
The Trump administration is working towards privatizing social security.
Speaking with Breitbart at the far-right media company’s policy event Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent referred to the Big, Beautiful Bill’s “Trump Accounts” as a “backdoor” for privatizing the public program.
As a stipulation of Trump’s tax bill, the U.S. government would deposit $1,000 in so-called “Trump Accounts” for Americans born between 2025 and 2028. The investment, according to Bessent, would dually serve as a way to prevent young people from getting “disillusioned with the system” and voting for the likes of New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, as well as a way to slyly privatize Social Security.
“So, when you do this, you make everyone a shareholder. You make everyone a stakeholder. People who are part of the system do not want to bring down the system,” Bessent said.
Bessent then shared an anecdote about being asked to help manage a construction worker’s hypothetical lottery winnings, to which he claimed that the “best thing you can do is save that $20.”
“Now, with these accounts, they can be part of the system. What if they had put that money in the S&P? Or in Bitcoin? Or in anything? So, we’re making people part of the system, we’re increasing financial literacy,” Bessent said. “I think that at Treasury, we are going to push, with these accounts, that if you have the account we want you to learn about it and understand it.”
“In a way, it is a backdoor for privatizing Social Security,” he continued. “Social Security is a defined benefit plan paid out to the extent that if, all of a sudden, these accounts grow and you have in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for your retirement, then that’s a game changer, too.”
Congressional Republicans pushed through Trump’s tax plan earlier this month without any Democratic support. The law is not expected to save the government any money, as Trump had initially promised. Instead, Trump’s key legislative victory—which will slice taxes on the ultra-wealthy and corporations while gutting social programs such as Medicaid—is expected to add upwards of $6 trillion to the debt, according to a projection from the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.