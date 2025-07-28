MAGA Superintendent Who Put Bibles in Schools Faces Porn Investigation
Ryan Walters reportedly played porn during an official meeting.
Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s culture warrior superintendent of public instruction, is a self-avowed opponent of pornography in education—so much so that he’s accused schools of “pushing pornography” for containing decidedly non-pornographic books like The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini and The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls.
Now, he’s under investigation after allegedly displaying a pornographic video on a TV in his office during the closed-door portion of a Board of Education meeting last week.
According to Oklahoma politics site NonDoc, board member Ryan Deatherage noticed the video on a screen in Walter’s office while a parent discussed appealing a district transfer denial. Deatherage says the video featured “multiple nude women” and “some sort of ‘chiropractic table.’”
As Deatherage considered how to broach the subject, fellow board member Becky Carson—the only other person with a view of the screen—spotted it too. “I was like, ‘What am I seeing?’” Carson told NonDoc. At first, she wondered, “Is that woman naked?” before thinking that “she’s got a body suit on.” After noticing nipples and pubic hair, she realized, “That is not a body suit.”
Both board members described the footage as “retro,” and said it did not feature intercourse.
Carson confronted Walters, telling NonDoc she asked what was on the TV, with Walters acknowledging that “he saw it.” “Turn it off. Now,” Carson recalls saying. Walters asked, “What is this? What is this?” and fumbled to turn it off while saying, “I can’t get it to turn off. I can’t figure out how to turn it off.”
Lawmakers in the state’s legislature have called for an investigation, reports The Oklahoman, with Republican House Speaker Kyle Hilbert saying Walters should “unlock and turn over all relevant devices,” and Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Lonnie Paxton saying Carson and Deatherage’s accounts “paint a strange, unsettling scene that demands clarity and transparency.”
Walters’s response to the new incident has been all but graceful. A spokesperson told NonDoc their story was “a junk tabloid lie,” telling a reporter to “get a job at” a different independent publication “and let us know when you are going to write a real story.” Walters told Fox 25 the accusation was “blatantly dishonest” and politically motivated.
On Sunday, Walters shared a statement on X, calling the accusations “categorically false” and adding, “I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident, and there is absolutely no truth to any implication of wrongdoing.”
Walters went so far as to say the story amounts to the “tactics of a broken establishment afraid of real change.” In confronting him for displaying pornographic content during an official meeting, he claimed, “They aren’t just attacking me, they’re attacking the values of the Oklahomans who elected me to challenge the status quo.”
Remarkably, this is not the first time Walters is accused of subjecting unsuspecting Oklahoma lawmakers to porn.
In March 2023, he emailed several pornographic images to state legislators, claiming he was supplying them with evidence they’d requested of inappropriate material in Oklahoma schools. But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were left confused and upset, as the email was entirely devoid of context, containing no mention of schools that allegedly had the material.