Pete Hegseth Considers Running for Office to Escape the Pentagon
Trump’s defense secretary reportedly wants out, after just six months on the job.
After barely six months of leading the nation’s military, embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wants to hang it up and run for office.
NBC News sources have reported that Hegseth has privately considered running for governor in his home state of Tennessee next year.
While unconfirmed, Hegseth’s exit would be a fitting end to a tumultuous time as defense secretary, in which he somehow successfully endured a confirmation process that aired out allegations of rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, alcoholism, misogyny, and racism—only to enter immediate chaos and dysfunction in the Pentagon. If this is the end, Hegseth will be remembered for SignalGate, Defense Department infighting, and pausing aid to Ukraine without telling the president.
The DoD has vehemently denied any rumors of Hegseth’s exit.
“Fake news NBC is so desperate for attention, they are shopping around a made up story … again,” Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement. “Only two options exist: either the ‘sources’ are imaginary or these reporters are getting punked. Secretary Hegseth’s focus remains solely on serving under President Trump and advancing the America First mission at the Department of Defense.”
If the rumors are true, Hegseth would face a crowded field. Republican John Rose has already announced his gubernatorial campaign, and GOP firebrand Marsha Blackburn is expected to do the same next week.