Republicans’ Revealing Fetish for AI-Enhanced Trump and Vance Pics

The specter of a MtM transsexual summoned by Collins’s post may make you giggle, but it is deadly serious stuff. Conservative ideologues are skilled at turning the political struggles of transgender people into inane semantics exercises. These tactics do more than trivialize the seriousness of the issue; they work to distort and deflect, making what is at its core a profound struggle for material bodily self-determination into an abstract parlor game about how many angels can dance on the head of a gamete. The stakes of the struggle are not about which theory of gender is correct; the stakes of the struggle are about who will have the resources to make a life with the sexed body they desire and, by contrast, who will be denied those resources and punished for ever reaching for them.

Most people, after all, who engage in the collection of practices that makes up “sex change” are not in fact transgender. There are vastly more middle-aged men taking testosterone to put the spring back in their step than transmen taking it for gender affirmation. Indeed, what is called “gender affirming” care for transgender people is, for most patients receiving the same treatments, just plain old medical care. This was the original idea behind the term MtM transsexual, according to Ben Miller, a historian and early popularizer of the term. The term, Miller told me, was “a provocation to think more about how even the most seemingly gender-normative among us are also partaking in the technological and sociological remaking of the sex-gender system.” The middle-aged men taking testosterone, Miller reminds us, “do not experience transphobia or anti-trans violence” even as they “seek to use the same technologies to shape their bodies towards their desires” that conservatives work to deny to transgender people.

Seen that way, there is a dystopian glimmer in the spectacle of a GOP congressman using machine learning algorithms to hypermasculinize his party’s vice-presidential hopeful. It’s a ghastly premonition of where rightwing ideology, reinforced by technological modification, could take reactionary gender politics. As advanced biotechnology increasingly transforms what sex is and how the sexed human body functions, rightwing gender ideologists will gain the ability to hijack the technological means to change sex in the service of reinforcing and deepening sexual difference well beyond what old-fashioned analogue patriarchy ever accomplished. That would mean a total abandonment of the aspirational project of egalitarian sexual self-determination advanced by many transgender activists and intellectuals, but it would not mean an end to sex change. Instead, rightwing gender ideologists may yet remake sex in the image of an extreme and hyperbolic sexual binary that was, much like Chad-Vance, heretofore merely the sick stuff of their fantasies. More immediately, if Vance, Collins, and Trump have their way, transgender people seeking, say, testosterone will be denied access according to this dictum of rightwing gender ideology: masculinization for me, but not for thee.