Trump Begs Military Leaders to Clap During His Wild Speech
“Please clap,” Donald’s version.
President Donald Trump begged top military brass Tuesday to clap for him as he unleashed a radical far-right tirade about using the armed forces against American citizens.
“I’ve never walked into a room so silent before,” Trump said. “This is very inter—don’t laugh, don’t laugh. You’re not allowed to do that. You know what, just have a good time. And if you want to applaud, you applaud.”
“And if you don’t like what I’m saying you can leave the room. Of course there goes your rank, there goes your future,” Trump added, as some laughter rippled throughout the room.
Despite the president’s pathetic plea, the U.S. military officials assembled by War Secretary Pete Hegseth to bear witness to this diatribe mostly sat in silence throughout the president’s remarks, in keeping with the military’s tradition of nonpartisanship, according to The Washington Post.
Top military leaders sat quietly while the president touted the creation of a quick reaction force to use against protesters and ranted that America was “under invasion from within.”
“We’re under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways because they don’t wear uniforms. At least when they’re wearing a uniform you can take them out,” Trump rambled.