Immigration Agents Laugh at U.S. Citizen as He Records His Own Arrest
Kenny Laynez-Ambrosio, 18, turned on his camera as immigration agents arrested him—after he told them he’s a U.S. citizen.
As federal immigration agents attacked a U.S. citizen, they warned him: “You’ve got no rights here.”
What began as a simple traffic stop for Kenny Laynez-Ambrosio, an 18-year-old Floridian, in May turned into a traumatizing arrest when U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived at the scene.
Alongside his mother and two undocumented male companions, Laynez-Ambrosio was laughed at, ridiculed, and violently detained by a group of officers, according to video footage secretly captured by the teenager, first reported on by The Guardian.
“Wait, hold up,” Laynez-Ambrosio said when agents opened the door of their company work van. “You guys have no rights to do that.”
“We don’t have rights to do that?” one agent said, laughing.
The video footage, panning upward, then shows the border patrol agents restraining one individual in a chokehold. All three men were forced out of their vehicle and onto the ground. As another companion is manhandled by three officers in tactical gear, the sound of a stun gun is heard going off, sending the man crashing onto the floor as he cries and shakes in agony.
“You can’t be doing that,” Laynez-Ambrosio said.
“Get on the ground,” an officer screams at him.
“I’m not going to get up, I’m going to just stay like this,” Laynez-Ambrosio responds. “Y’all scaring the dude.... I’ve got rights to talk.”
“You’ve got no rights here. You’re a migo, brother,” an agent told Laynez-Ambrosio.
“I do,” Laynez-Ambrosio insisted. “I was born and raised here.”
In the aftermath of the violence, the ICE agents can be heard laughing and making light of the pain they inflicted on their arrestees, referring to the taser use as “funny,” and insulting its target as a “dick.”
“You can smell that … $30,000 bonus,” said another officer.
Later, the officers can be heard claiming that more individuals have started to resist their arrests, anticipating even more extreme uses of force in future.
“We’re going to end up shooting some of them,” an agent said, referencing Laynez-Ambrosio’s attempts to assert his rights. “This kid goes like. . . ‘no, you can’t do that,’ I’m not doing shit. We told you already to get out, you either get out or I’m going to pull you out.”
Federal authorities have been tasked by White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to arrest 3,000 undocumented immigrants per day—but actually doing so has forced the agency to seek out immigrants that the administration did not advertise targeting, such as noncriminals and even lawful residents possessing visas or green cards. So far this year, ICE agents have been caught interrogating children, deporting U.S. citizens, and stuffing uncharged prisoners into America’s very own concentration camp.