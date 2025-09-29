Top Trump Official Was Freaking Out Over Elon Musk’s DOGE Cuts

“We’re going to let DOGE break things, and we’ll pick up the pieces later,” Vought told his staff, three people told the Times.

Vought was reportedly outraged when Musk sent an email to federal employees prompting them to explain five accomplishments they’d made that week. Musk’s so-called “pulse-check” pissed off agency heads and irritated Vought, who believed the move had sidestepped personnel procedures and needlessly exposed the government to liability.

Vought was also furious that Musk had moved to eliminate the Department of Education’s data office, two people told the Times. Vought wanted to use information collected by the agency to undermine programs that benefit Black and brown students, as well as students with disabilities or poor backgrounds. Vought has previously called to abolish the agency entirely.