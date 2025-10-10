GOP Candidate: It’s Not Discrimination to Fire Someone for Being Gay
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears had a truly wild debate performance.
Virginia Republican gubernatorial hopeful Winsome Earle-Sears seems to have a very loose definition of what is and what is not discrimination.
Earle-Sears and Democratic nominee Abigail Spanberger got into a back-and-forth exchange about transgender people and bathrooms during the Virginia gubernatorial debate on Thursday, before moving on to Earle-Sears’s record on discrimination.
“My opponent was asked about her record of discrimination,” Spanberger began. “And importantly, my opponent has previously said that she does not think that gay couples should be allowed to marry—”
“That’s not discrimination!” Earles-Sears interrupted defensively.
“She is quote unquote ‘morally opposed’ to same sex marriage—”
“That’s not discrimination!” Earles-Sears interrupted again.
“My opponent has also previously said that she thinks it’s OK for someone to be fired from their job for being gay, that is discrimination—”
“That’s not discrimination, nooo,” Earles-Sears said yet again.
Earles-Sears did not immediately respond to Spanberger’s examples, instead accusing her of wanting to defund the police.
If being “morally opposed” to gay marriage and supporting firing people for their sexual orientation isn’t discrimination, what is?
Sears has been a vocal right-wing firebrand long before she joined Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as his lieutenant governor. The state’s first Black lieutenant governor has suggested it’s time to move on from slavery, supported making abortions illegal at six weeks and threatened violence against reproductive rights activists, held an assault rifle in her 2021 campaign posters, and thinks “critical race theory” creates “morale problems,” among other things. She and Spanberger are currently fairly close in the race for Virginia’s gubernatorial seat, as The Decision Desk has Spanberger at 51 percent and Earles-Sears at 44 percent.
The election is on November 4.