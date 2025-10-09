Trump Gets One Step Closer to Taking Revenge on Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted Thursday for alleged mortgage fraud, following President Donald Trump’s months-long campaign to remove his outspoken critic from office.

Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan for the Eastern District of Virginia reportedly personally presented the government’s flimsy case alleging that James committed mortgage fraud. Halligan, who was previously Trump’s personal attorney before becoming special assistant to the president, recently replaced Eric Siebert, who Trump officials had pressured to seek an indictment against James.



James was indicted on one count of bank fraud, according to MSNBC

Multiple sources told ABC News last month that investigators had yet to produce a shred of evidence that James falsified bank documents to secure favorable terms on a mortgage for her Virginia home. Two Trump stooges, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, and Ed Martin, the head of the DOJ’s Working Weaponization Group, have staked their claim that James committed mortgage fraud on a single document claiming that the home she purchased in 2023 would be her primary residence.

But investigators haven’t been able to prove she knowingly lied, or that the document was even considered by loan officers. Lawyers that drafted the document said the error was the result of a template that wasn’t corrected, sources told ABC News. Every other document submitted for James’s mortgage accurately stated she would not reside at the home.

Pulte and Martin reportedly urged Siebert to seek an indictment against James at Trump’s direction. When Siebert declined, Pulte reportedly encouraged Trump to fire Siebert and have him replaced with someone else.

In a bizarre post on Truth Social last month, which was revealed to be an errant DM to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump wrote: “Lindsey is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot.” He later reposted this rant, clarifying that he was writing about Halligan, and Politico legal reporter Kyle Cheney suggested that Trump hoped to replace Siebert with Halligan to pursue his supposedly “GREAT case” against James.

