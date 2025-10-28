Elizabeth Warren Calls for Investigation of Top Banker Tied to Epstein

Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for an investigation into former Barclays CEO Jes Staley and “all current and former US banking executives who may have facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s illicit conduct,” according to a letter seen by The Guardian.

Staley, who like the Democratic senator is from Massachusetts, was known as one of the chief financial enablers of Epstein, allowing the late sexual predator to continue his account with J.P. Morgan in the midst of his crimes coming to light. The New York Times called Staley Epstein’s “chief defender” at J.P. Morgan, processing billions of dollars for him even as Epstein’s abuse and trafficking crimes were public.