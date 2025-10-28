Elizabeth Warren Calls for Investigation of Top Banker Tied to Epstein
Senator Warren is demanding regulators look into Jes Staley for protecting convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for an investigation into former Barclays CEO Jes Staley and “all current and former US banking executives who may have facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s illicit conduct,” according to a letter seen by The Guardian.
Staley, who like the Democratic senator is from Massachusetts, was known as one of the chief financial enablers of Epstein, allowing the late sexual predator to continue his account with J.P. Morgan in the midst of his crimes coming to light. The New York Times called Staley Epstein’s “chief defender” at J.P. Morgan, processing billions of dollars for him even as Epstein’s abuse and trafficking crimes were public.
Warren also noted that Staley is already banned for life in the UK banking industry for his connections to Epstein, and referred to court documents suggesting that Staley told Epstein about the bank’s apprehension towards him (and his large cash withdrawals), allowing him to alter his approach so that his account wouldn’t raise further suspicion.
J.P. Morgan has paid $290 million in settlements to Epstein’s victims, but according to Warren, “Staley has so far avoided accountability in the United States.”
Warren has urged the Federal Reserve Board, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to announce plans for an investigation by 7 November.
“It is critical to send a message to the public and current bank employees that this type of egregious misconduct has no place in the American banking system,” Warren wrote.
“Staley is not the only bank executive with concerning ties to Epstein. For example, according to Staley’s sworn deposition, he discussed Epstein with [J.P. Morgan] CEO Jamie Dimon on at least two occasions,” she continued. “The Fed, OCC and FDIC should investigate any other current or former banking executives who engaged in similar conduct to determine whether their conduct satisfies the legal standards for a ban on working in the banking industry and civil monetary penalties.... Any banking executives who facilitated the crimes of one of the world’s most notorious sex criminals should be held to account.”