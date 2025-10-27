ICE Detains British Journalist Who Dared Criticize Israel

“Thanks to the work of [Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem] and [Secretary of State Marco Rubio] and the men and women of law enforcement, this individual’s visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal,” wrote Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security. “Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country.”

CAIR put out a very different statement.

“Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticize the Israeli government’s genocide is a blatant affront to free speech,” the organization wrote. “Our nation must stop abducting critics of the Israeli government at the behest of unhinged Israel First bigots. This is an Israel First policy, not an America First policy, and it must end.”