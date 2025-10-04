The Shutdown Is Sparing Trump Some Bad Economic News

But the absence of a BLS jobs report allows Trump to dismiss these alternate measures as less authoritative, which is true. Never mind that Trump’s idea of data that’s authoritative is data that makes him look good. He fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer in August when the BLS reported that the economy created 258,000 fewer jobs in May and June than previously thought. Trump then nominated a partisan hack named E.J. Antoni to take McEntarfer’s place. Trump withdrew Antoni’s nomination earlier this week after a series of negative stories. One of these was that Antoni told Fox News that BLS should suspend its monthly reports while it sought to improve its methodology. “How on earth are businesses supposed to plan—or how is the Fed supposed to conduct monetary policy—when they don’t know how many jobs are being added or lost in our economy?” he asked.

Good point! But what Antoni didn’t grasp (or didn’t want to grasp) was that withholding BLS jobs data leaves business and the Fed more stranded than releasing imperfect BLS jobs data. We’re experiencing that void now.

To judge from the unofficial jobs surveys, weak job creation probably means the Fed will drop interest rates again when it meets October 28 and 29. But until the Fed sees the BLS’s September data, which won’t happen until the shutdown ends, that’s less certain. Another consideration is that wages appear to be rising briskly—4.5 percent, per ADP—prompting inflation risks that argue against rate cuts. The paradox of Trump’s fury over low job-creation numbers is that the higher those numbers go, the less likely it becomes that the Fed will lower interest rates, and the more contortions Stephen Miran, Trump’s yes-man on the Fed Board of Governors, will have to perform to argue for big rate cuts.