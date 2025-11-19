ICE Agent Arrested in Sex-Trafficking Sting Told Cops: “I’m ICE, Boys”
An employee for Immigration and Customs Enforcement was one of 16 men arrested in a sex-trafficking sting.
The Trump administration has not hired the best people to work for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. One of them was arrested for sex trafficking as part of a three-day sting earlier this month.
The man is an auditor for ICE, and was one of 16 men arrested who were allegedly attempting to solicit a 17-year-old girl in Bloomington, Minnesota. The ICE employee, 41-year-old Alexander Steven Back, could face federal charges, said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges at a news conference on Tuesday.
Back, a resident of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, responded to a fake online ad “offering prostitution services,” and wasn’t dissuaded when an undercover officer pretending to be 17 years old wrote, “U ok if I’m a lil younger than my ad says … just wanna be honest.”
“Sure,” Back responded, according to charging documents.
“K cause I am 17 and one guy got hella mad at me,” the undercover officer, going by the name “Bella,” replied.
“Bella” told Back that she was 17 a second time, and then gave him a Bloomington address, where police arrested him and took his phone.
“When he was arrested, he said, ‘I’m ICE, boys,’” Hodges said. “Well, unfortunately for him, we locked him up.”
Under the Trump administration, ICE’s hiring has become so haphazard that many people aren’t properly vetted, with some being turned away due to disqualifying criminal backgrounds or failed drug tests. Many end up being terminated because they don’t meet academic or physical standards. Back’s case seems to show that the agency is attracting the wrong kinds of people.