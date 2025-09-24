Trump Threatens Jimmy Kimmel—Again—and Destroys MAGA’s Entire Defense
Donald Trump just blew up every right-wing talking point on Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, threatening the late-night host again as he returned to television.
As Donald Trump’s allies and the Federal Communications Commissions chair scramble to pretend that the censorship of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was anything other than the president wanting to control the media, Trump himself revealed the truth while issuing a threat to ABC.
In a Truth Social post published an hour before the show returned to air Tuesday, Trump decried ABC’s decision to reverse its cancellation, accusing the network of being too favorable to his political opponents, and threatened to again go “after them.”
“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!” the president wrote, later adding, “Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.
“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative,” he continued, referring to a $15 million settlement ABC News paid to Trump’s presidential library last year to settle a defamation suit.
Since Kimmel’s censorship, FCC Chair Brendan Carr and others have argued that the decision was the result of private entities making independent decisions about what to air (no matter that Carr had threatened companies that platformed the late-night host, or that the broadcasting companies that have yanked the show accordingly happen to have major business before the agency he heads).
In 136 words, the president blew all MAGA rationalizations out of the water: Trump just wants to punish media figures he deems guilty of lèse-majesté against him.