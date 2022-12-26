Kleptocrat of the Year: Mohammed bin Salman

Biden threatened to unleash vague “consequences” on the Saudis following their OPEC-Plus stunt. But two months later, it’s still unclear what those “consequences,” if any, will be. Much of that can perhaps be attributed to the other geopolitical waters the White House has to navigate, not least out of Moscow and Beijing. But there are other forces at work: Just as Riyadh has managed to turn shifting geopolitical contours to its own benefit, MBS has managed to consolidate his own power base in Riyadh—and has extended his networks of influence abroad, especially among key sectors across the West.

Look at what’s taken place domestically over the past year. In September, MBS officially became Saudi Arabia’s prime minister, effectively formalizing his status as the de facto head of the kingdom. Any questions about his role—or his future—in the Saudi governance structure have been effectively eliminated. So too have any domestic threats to his power. And as seen with Saudi Arabia’s mass execution of over 80 men in a single day earlier this year, any questions about MBS’s penchant for violence have likewise ceased.

Abroad, MBS has overseen a wholesale effort to recast his country’s image from a bastion of intolerance and extremism to one that is far more chic, and far more appealing, than previously imagined. Working with Western consultancy firms like McKinsey and public relations firms like Edelman, Saudi Arabia under MBS has run a master class in “reputation laundering” and in using Western services to transform its identity from that of a kleptocratic dictatorship into a regime ready to be welcomed into polite society. Obviously, many other odious states are engaged in efforts to whitewash their reputations, but even among the broader world of dictatorships, MBS and the Saudi regime stand apart.