Kleptocrat of the Year: Mohammed bin Salman

In early 2021, just a few weeks into President Joe Biden’s first term as president, his administration released a bombshell report about the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. As the text revealed, the man ultimately responsible for Khashoggi’s death was none other than Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, or MBS. According to the assessment, MBS “approved” Khashoggi’s murder and supported “using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad.”

The move was part of a far broader salvo from the Biden administration against MBS’s regime, which included things like freezing arms sales and lifting the “terrorist” designation for Yemen’s Houthi rebels. All of it built toward Biden’s aim of completely restructuring the U.S.-Saudi relationship—and turning MBS, as Biden said, into a “pariah.”

But nearly two years on, it’s clear that the effort to isolate MBS has effectively failed. If anything, after the Biden administration’s much-ballyhooed opening gambit against MBS, Washington’s relations with Riyadh have drearily reverted to form—leaving MBS in an even stronger position than he was from the outset. And now, with Russia’s Vladimir Putin flailing in Ukraine and China’s Xi Jinping facing more domestic unrest than he’s seen in years, it’s safe to say that no kleptocratic dictator had a better year than this purported pariah.

Part of MBS’s extraordinary 2022 stemmed, in part, from realities beyond his control. For instance, with Russia’s self-inflicted implosion in Ukraine gutting Moscow’s place as a global hydrocarbon power, Saudi Arabia’s leverage over oil competitors has only increased since the expanded war began. Not only was MBS able to step in and offer Moscow a lifeline, investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Russia’s remaining major energy companies, but Riyadh even increased imports from Russia—allowing MBS to export more Saudi oil and rake in more money in the process. (MBS’s family’s wealth is estimated in the trillions, and there’s little reason to believe MBS doesn’t have the final say over its control.)

Then, in October, Riyadh revealed just how much leverage it now maintains over Western consumers as well. Using its new partnership with Moscow, MBS and Saudi officials convinced the OPEC-Plus cartel to cut overall oil production output—effectively gutting Washington’s efforts to stave off high gas prices. The latter move was especially galling for the White House, coming after what it thought was a secret agreement with MBS to increase oil production and thus keep pump prices low. Yet there was little Washington could do in response, with consumers forced to swallow the higher prices.