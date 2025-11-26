Trump Fumes Over NYT Story Documenting His Rapid Physical Decline

The Times also noted Trump’s apparent grogginess, his classic ramblings, and his existential musings about death.

This report got the president posting bright and early Wednesday morning—nearly a full five hours before his typical scheduled event arrival.

“The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again … I settled 8 Wars, have 48 New Stock Market Highs, our Economy is Great, and our Country is RESPECTED AGAIN all over the World, respected like never before. The last Administration had the Highest Inflation in history - I have already brought that down to normal, and prices, including groceries, are coming down,” Trump wrote. “To do this requires a lot of Work and Energy, and I have never worked so hard in my life. Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite.”