Kash Patel Assigns FBI SWAT Team to Protect 26-Year-Old Girlfriend

Patel’s efforts to heighten his girlfriend’s security come after he was caught using a $60 million government jet to visit Wilkins at a wrestling event at Penn State and then fly her back to Nashville. Patel responded to the scandal by making it harder to track his jet and arguing that people were wrong for “attacking” Wilkins, though it seems that most people were just criticizing him.

“Attacking her isn’t just wrong—it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them,” he wrote in a post on X earlier this month.

Patel’s commute to work in Washington, while he keeps a legal residence in Las Vegas, has sparked concern from lawmakers over whether Patel reimbursed the government for personal trips. The leaks to MS Now suggest Patel’s unorthodox use of government resources hasn’t won him any friends at the bureau, either.