Noem Gets Most Awkward Fact-Check of Her Life on Deported Veterans
Homeland Security Kristi Noem had a tough time selling her lies to Congress.
Homeland Security Secretary and MAGA hardliner Kristi Noem got a fact-check to her face during her Thursday morning House hearing when Democratic Representative Seth Magaziner brought in a special guest.
“How many United States military veterans have you deported?” Magaziner asked Noem.
“Sir, we have not deported U.S. citizens or military veterans.”
Little did she know there was one staring right at her.
“Madame Secretary, we are joined on Zoom by a gentleman named Sae Joon Park. He is a United States Army combat veteran who was shot twice while serving our country in Panama in 1989,” Magaziner said. “Like many veterans, he struggled with PTSD and substance abuse after his service.... A purple heart recipient, he has sacrificed more for this country than most people ever have. Earlier this year you deported him to Korea, a country he hasn’t lived in since he was seven years old. Will you join me in thanking Mr. Park for his service to our country?”
Noem initially refused to even acknowledge Park, who was staring blankly on an iPad held up near Magaziner.
“Sir, I’m grateful for every single person that has served our country and follows our laws—”
“Can you please tell Mr. Park why you deported him?” Magaziner asked, talking over Noem. “This man took two bullets for our country. You have broad authority, by the way, as secretary, to issue humanitarian parole, to do deferred action. Will you commit to at least looking at Mr. Park’s case to see if you can help him find a pathway back to this country that he sacrificed so much for?”
“I will absolutely look at his case.”
Magaziner also brought in another veteran whose wife had been deported.
Park was forced to self-deport over the summer due to drug possession charges linked to his military PTSD.
“ I can’t believe that this is happening in America,” he told NPR in an interview before he left. “That blows me away, like a country that I fought for.”